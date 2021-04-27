Last weekend, I went into the outside world to experience life as fully vaccinated people are wont to do. At Cafe Sebastienne, located inside Kansas City’s Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, I took in the beautiful lighting in the courtyard and the awesome art in the cafe, but what really got me was the flowers on the tables.
Yes, I know I need to get out more. We all do.
As soon as I sat down, I noticed the simplicity of the small, floating flowers in a glass. Upon closer inspection, I realized they were all edible, with sweet pea tendrils bobbing alongside them.
It was such a nice touch. I left inspired. And full — my sandwich came with a sunny-side-up egg on top. What a delicious mess.
Now is the perfect time to give edible flowers some consideration. You’re likely planting flower seeds and choosing from all the beautiful annual plants available. Lots of flowers are edible, so if you’ve already made your selections, you’re likely still in luck.
Do your research before you start grazing; sometimes parts of the plants are edible but not the flower and vice versa. And stay away from the roadside beauties. You don’t know what they’re contaminated with, and they’re not yours for the picking anyway.
When using edible flowers in salads, desserts and all your heart desires, use them sparingly. The flavor of some is delicate, and the pizazz is all in their beauty. Herb flowers will taste similar to the herb but often have more kick.
Either way, with edible flowers, a dab'll do ya. And don’t you dare douse a salad garnished with flowers in ranch. I’m sure it’s illegal.
Mother’s Day is around the corner, and edible flowers are just the thing to knock the socks off the ladies in your life. These flowers have the thumbs up for eating, so go forth and make that food look fancy:
- Begonia.
- Carnations.
- Chrysanthemum.
- Clover.
- Cornflower (bachelor's button).
- Dandelions.
- Day lilies.
- Gladiolas.
- Hollyhock.
- Honeysuckle.
- Impatiens.
- Lilacs.
- Marigold.
- Nasturtium.
- Pansy.
- Primrose.
- Redbud.
- Violets.
- Yucca.
Flower-power redbud and fresh fruit smoothie
- 1 banana
- 1 cup fresh pineapple, chopped
- 1 1/2 cups packed redbud blossoms
- 1 cup ice cubes
- 1/2 cup unsweetened soy or almond milk
- Raw honey or agave, optional
Blend all the ingredients together at high speed. Add more ice or milk, if needed. Taste and add honey or agave, if needed. Serve it up in a pretty glass, and sprinkle some more flowers on top.
Recipe source: www.foragedfoodie.blogspot.com.
Pansy salad
- 6 cups baby arugula
- 1 apple, thinly sliced
- 1 carrot
- 1/4 red onion, thinly sliced
- Handful of assorted fresh herbs such as basil oregano, thyme, leaves only
- 1-2 ounces creamy goat cheese; substitute crushed pistachios for vegan
- Pansies, stems removed
Vinaigrette:
- Juice of 1 blood orange, about 1/4 cup
- 3 tablespoon olive oil
- 2-3 tablespoons champagne vinegar or other mild white vinegar
- Salt, to taste
Whisk together the vinaigrette, adjusting any of the ingredients to your taste. Pile the greens into a wide salad bowl. Peel and shave the carrot into thin strips using a vegetable peeler. Add to the greens along with the apple slices, onion and herbs.
Toss with the dressing and garnish the salad with crumbles of goat cheese and the pansies. Serve immediately.
Recipe source: www.theviewfromgreatisland.com
