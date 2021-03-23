Eggs, eggs, all the ways. Hum a little off-key melody with those words and you’ll know what’s running through my mind pretty often these days.
After a long winter strike, the chickens are back to business laying an egg a day. They add up pretty quickly. Sure, I share with those who make the cut.
But I’m not trying to give these beautiful eggs of perfection to just anyone. The recipient must understand the eggs are precious miracles laid by the gorgeous feathered ladies of my backyard. They must respect the egg.
Because of these restrictions, I have a lot of eggs.
That's fine by me because this is an eggy sort of season. Easter is around the corner, which means deviled eggs, brunch quiche or frittata, and boiled eggs for decorating.
An egg surplus can also be frozen, but there are steps worth taking if freezing them raw: Using a silicone soap mold or muffin pan, crack an egg into each well. Freeze for a few hours, then pop the eggs out and seal them in a freezer bag. Done. Ready for another eggless winter.
Cured egg yolks deserve a revisit. I wrote about these many moons ago, but I’m afraid you didn’t try them. Now is the time. We’ve been through a pandemic. You can eat cured egg yolks.
Grated egg yolk ads tons of flavor to roasted veggies, soups, grains and anything else. Think of them like a salty, buttery cheese.
Try these recipes this eggy season.
Salt-cured egg yolks
- 1 pound kosher salt
- 1 pound sugar
- 12 large eggs
Pulse salt and sugar in food processor until evenly mixed and slightly ground, about 14 pulses. (Alternatively, salt and sugar can be processed in blender on high speed until evenly mixed and slightly ground, about 30 seconds.)
Transfer 14 ounces salt mixture to 8-inch square baking pan and shake pan to create even layer. Using whole, in-shell egg, make 12 evenly spaced 1/4-inch-deep indentations in salt bed by pressing bottom of egg gently into salt mixture.
Working with 1 egg at a time, crack eggs, separate yolks from whites, and transfer yolks to indentations in salt bed. Carefully pour remaining salt mixture evenly over yolks. Wrap pan with plastic wrap and refrigerate until yolks are firm and dry throughout, 6 to 7 days.
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 200 degrees. Set wire rack in rimmed baking sheet. Fill medium bowl with cool water. Remove yolks from salt mixture, brushing off excess, and rinse gently in water. Pat yolks dry with paper towels and transfer to wire rack. Transfer sheet to oven and bake until exteriors of yolks are dry to touch, 30 to 40 minutes.
Grate or thinly slice yolks and sprinkle on your favorite dishes, from pasta and risotto to roasted vegetables and buttered toast. (Cured yolks can be refrigerated in airtight container for up to 2 weeks.)
Recipe source: www.splendidtable.org.
Egg drop soup
- 4 cups good-quality chicken or vegetable stock
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 3 eggs
- 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 3 green onions, thinly sliced, plus extra for garnish
- 1/4 cup whole-kernel corn or creamed corn, optional
- Fine sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
Whisk together stock, cornstarch, ginger and garlic powder in a medium saucepan until smooth. Heat over high heat until the stock comes to a simmer, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, whisk together the eggs and egg whites in a small measuring cup or bowl.
Once the broth reaches a simmer, use a fork or a whisk to stir the broth in a circular motion, creating a “whirlpool.” Then slowly pour the whisked eggs into the soup as you continue stirring, in order to create long egg ribbons.
Remove pan from heat. Stir in the sesame oil, green onions and corn (optional) until combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste, also adding a bit more sesame oil if needed. Serve immediately, sprinkled with additional green onions.
Recipe source: www.gimmesomeoven.com
