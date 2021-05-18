Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.