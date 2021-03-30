It’s not too late. Although April Fools' Day is tomorrow, there’s still time to whip up some sneaky snacks.
Some of the most simple food pranks pack the most punch, so there’s really no excuse not to make fools of friends and family. Soften the blow and be ready to soothe bruised egos with legit treats after your fun has been had.
My tween is quite savvy to the hijinks of the day, so I have to step it up each year. Last year, she got me with the ol’ eyeballs-drawn-on-every-single-thing-in-the-fridge gag.
I still smile every time I use the salad bowl with eyes. It was harmless, surprising and absolutely delightful. I highly recommend it. Use adhesive googly eyes to up the “wow” factor.
Food is a great vehicle for pranking, and I think it’s because we expect nothing from it but what it’s supposed to be. A cake is a cake, not a sponge covered in frosting. Cake pops are cake pops, not Brussels sprouts dipped in chocolate. Orange juice is orange juice, not cheese powder from a box of macaroni and cheese mixed with water. We don’t expect our food to be other than what it is, and that is the beautiful, innocent simplicity of food pranks.
Meatloaf was made for April Fools’ Day. Take it one direction by making meatloaf “cupcakes” in muffin tins and topping them with a fat swirl of piped mashed potatoes.
Put a little food coloring in the potatoes to mimic festive frosting. Or take it the other direction and form a meatloaf out of melted marshmallows, butter and crushed cocoa rice cereal. Smoosh it into a loaf shape and top with strawberry sauce. Slice and serve for a sweet surprise.
Hit the Easter candy aisle for an easy prank. Get a bag of small foil-wrapped, egg-shaped chocolate candies. Unwrap a few and replace the chocolate with grapes. Put them out in a high-traffic area of the home and lie in wait.
If you’re ready to step up your prank game, try these recipes.
Chicken not pie
- Pie crust dough, rolled out
- Starburst candies, shaped into green peas and orange carrots
- Vanilla pudding
Cut out pie crust using the top of a pie pan as a template (individual pie pans work great).
Ball up aluminum foil inside pans and then cover with a sheet of aluminum foil. Lay rolled out pie crust on top. This will make crust into a dome shape like on a real chicken pot pie. Bake for 10 minutes in a 450-degree oven.
After completely cool, remove the crust and set aside. Stir together pudding and “veggies,” and then add to pie pan(s). Top with cooled, domed pie crust.
Recipe adapted from www.makingmemorieswithyourkids.com
April Fools’ cake
- 14 ounces pizza sauce
- 1/2 pound bulk Italian sausage, cooked and crumbled
- 8 ounces sliced pepperoni
- 3 cups biscuit/baking mix
- 3/4 cup whole milk
- 2 large eggs
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon garlic salt
- 5 to 6 slices mozzarella cheese
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a bowl, combine the pizza sauce, sausage and pepperoni; set aside. In another bowl, combine the biscuit mix, milk, eggs, butter and garlic salt.
Spread half of the batter on the bottom and up the sides of a greased 10-inch fluted tube pan or Bundt pan. Spoon meat mixture over batter; cover with remaining batter.
Bake for 35-40 minutes or until browned and a toothpick comes out clean. Invert onto a baking sheet. Arrange cheese over cake. Return to the oven for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Using two large metal spatulas, transfer cake to a serving platter; serve immediately.
Recipe adapted from www.tasteofhome.com
