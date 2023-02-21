Treats in crinkly packages don’t usually do it for me. They’re never as delicious as I want them to be: The cake is dry; the frosting is waxy; the flavor is meh.
But there is one whose siren song I cannot resist.
The oatmeal creme pie never lets me down. It’s humble; there’s nothing flashy about it. It presents itself authentically as two boring oatmeal cookies with frosting sandwiched between. That’s it. Nothing to see here.
It’s not pretending to be something it’s not. It doesn’t try to lure us in with garish pink coconut coating like some peacocking snack cakes I know.
I’m looking at you, Snoballs. Fool me once, shame on me; fool me twice, and I’ll just go for the oatmeal creme pie, thanks.
Following its lead with authenticity, the reasons I donate blood every eight weeks are numerous: Saving lives, free T-shirts, etc. I’m not going to pretend that the oatmeal creme pie in the snack offerings at the blood center isn’t a draw.
Would I still give blood if it wasn’t an option? Of course. But the oatmeal creme pies don’t hurt, just saying. It’s only every couple of months. Get off my case. The fact that I also get a free cholesterol screening out of the deal is not lost on me.
When my teenager asked me what I wanted for my birthday, I was ready with my request: a giant oatmeal creme pie for my birthday cake. If I can make her a humongous peanut butter cup every year, she can darn well figure out how to construct a huge snack cake. She did, and it was glorious.
Make your homemade snack cake dreams come true with these recipes.
Giant oatmeal creme pie
1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1/2 cup quick oats
1/4 teaspoon plus 1/8 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1 large egg
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Creme Filling
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
2/3 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 tablespoon heavy cream
1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Pinch salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Set aside.
Make the cookies: In a medium bowl, toss the flour, quick oats, baking soda and cinnamon together. Set aside.
Using a hand-held or stand mixer with a paddle attachment, beat the butter on high speed until creamy, about 1 minute. Scrape down the sides and the bottom of the bowl as needed. Switch the mixer to medium speed and beat in the brown sugar until combined. Beat in the egg and vanilla extract, scraping down the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed.
Turn the mixer off and pour the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Turn the mixer on low and slowly beat until a very soft dough is formed. The dough will be sticky.
Divide dough in half and place in opposite corners on the baking sheet, making sure to leave enough room around the edges for spread. Form the dough into two round balls.
Bake for 20-22 minutes or until lightly browned on the edges. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 15 full minutes on the baking sheet. Then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. You can place the cookies in the refrigerator to speed up the cooling process.
Make the filling: Using a hand-held or stand mixer with a paddle attachment, beat the butter on high speed until creamy, about 1 minute. Scrape down the sides and the bottom of the bowl as needed.
Switch the mixer to low and slowly add the confectioners’ sugar. Beat for 1 minute. Add the cream and vanilla, then beat on high until creamy and combined. Add more cream to thin out or more sugar to thicken, as needed. Add a pinch of salt to cut the sweetness if desired.
Frost the underside of one cooled cookie and top with the second cookie. Recipe adapted from sallys bakingaddiction.com.
Homemade star crunch cookies
1/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
1/2 cup salted caramel chips, Hershey brand
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 cups mini marshmallows
2 cups crispy rice cereal
Add chocolate chips, caramel chips, and butter to a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on 50% power for 1 minute. Stir, then microwave in 30 second intervals at 50% power until melted. Stir until smooth. Add marshmallows (do not stir them in) and microwave for 1 minute.
Mix chocolate mixture until smooth (it’s OK if a few of the marshmallows aren’t fully melted), then stir in rice cereal. Mix until coated and let cool for a few minutes.
Once mixture is not too hot to touch, scoop mixture in ¼-cup scoops. Spray hands with nonstick cooking spray, roll each scoop into a ball and then flatten into discs. Place on parchment to harden. Recipe adapted from designeatrepeat.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.