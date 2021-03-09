The things that bring my tween daughter to occupy space next to her loving mother are fewer and fewer these days.
They could easily be counted on one hand at this point; on the thumb is the funny-bird-YouTube-videos finger, and then there's the ramen noodles finger. But just a little further down is the Gordon Ramsay finger. I'll let you guess which one it is.
An appreciator of all things scandalous, Ramsay's show "Hell's Kitchen" provides enough bleeps, tears and red-faced shouting to lure the tween to my side, if only for one episode. I'll take what I can get, and I'm happy to use Gordon to get it. We've even learned a few things and garnered some inspiration along the way.
Scallops are a source of much anguish on the show, both from hopeful chefs and the master himself. This is the scene we've seen played out over and over, no matter the season: Contestants serve up what they think are perfectly seared scallops; Gordon Ramsay sneers, touching each scallop with the pads of his fingertips; Chef demands everyone touch and taste the awful scallops, and then he slams the whole plate into the waiting garbage can all the while cursing the people who dare claim they know how to cook a bleeping scallop. The scallops are nearly always cold, raw or cooked until rubbery.
I know a challenge when I see one.
My scallop saga as it unfolded, in order of mistake:
• I bought frozen scallops (beggars can't be choosers).
• I used too much oil because I didn't want them to stick to the pan, but it was definitely too much.
• I thought they only needed to be seared for two minutes on each side, but they were still white and sad, so I cooked them until they were the color they were supposed to be in my heart.
• They were rubbery because they were cooked too long.
• I didn't think to close all interior doors in the home to prevent all article of clothing and bath towels reeking of fried seafood for days. The family was not impressed and ate them as begrudgingly as any other dish that's not a winner.
• Adding insult to injury, I had to clean the stove top directly afterward because oil popped everywhere and the kitchen's olfactory aftertaste was too much to bear.
Beef Wellington, lobster spaghetti, lamb chops and risotto are the other tried-and-true dishes from the program, all guaranteed to cause trouble. Once the scallop stink has officially dissipated, I'll have a crack at the others. Until then, try these recipes.
Pan-fried scallops with crunchy apple salad
- Olive oil, for frying
- 6 large scallops, cleaned
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
- 1 sharp apple, e.g. Granny Smith
- 2 handfuls of lamb’s lettuce
- Juice and zest of ½ lemon
- Olive oil
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
First, make the salad. Peel, core and cut the apple into julienne strips. Mix with the lamb’s lettuce and season with salt and pepper. Add some of the lemon zest (keeping a little back to garnish) and squeeze over the juice. Drizzle the salad with olive oil and mix well.
Heat a large nonstick frying pan over a high heat until smoking hot, then add 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Lay the scallops out on a board, pat dry with kitchen paper and season one side with salt and pepper.
Think of the frying pan as a clock face and add the scallops, one by one, seasoned side down, in a clockwise order, then fry for 1 to 2 minutes until golden brown. Season the unseasoned side of the scallops, then flip them over in the same order you placed them in the pan and repeat the process. Squeeze the lemon juice over the scallops and give the pan a good shake.
When the scallops are cooked, tip the contents of the pan onto a plate lined with kitchen paper. This will instantly stop the cooking process, while the kitchen paper will absorb any excess oil.
Divide the salad between 2 serving plates and arrange the scallops around each pile. Garnish with the remaining lemon zest and serve immediately.
Recipe source: www.gordonramsay.com
Mushroom risotto with Parmesan cheese
- 6 cups chicken broth, divided
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 pound portobello mushrooms, thinly sliced
- 1 pound white mushrooms, thinly sliced
- 2 shallots, diced
- 1 1/2 cups Arborio rice
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
- Sea salt to taste
- Freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 3 tablespoons finely chopped chives
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
In a saucepan, warm the broth over low heat. Warm 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in the mushrooms and cook until soft, about 3 minutes. Remove mushrooms and their liquid, and set them aside.
Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to skillet, and stir in the shallots. Cook 1 minute, add rice, stirring to coat with oil, about 2 minutes. When the rice has taken on a pale, golden color, pour in the wine, continually stirring until the wine is fully absorbed.
Add 1/2 cup broth to the rice and stir until the broth is absorbed. Continue adding broth 1/2 cup at a time, stirring continuously, until the liquid is absorbed and the rice is al dente, about 15 to 20 minutes.
Remove from heat, and stir in mushrooms with their liquid, butter, chives, and Parmesan. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Recipe source: www.hellskitchenrecipes.com
