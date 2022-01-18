Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 32F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 32F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph.