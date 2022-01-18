There’s truth in translation, but sometimes it’s better to stick with the original.
When family was recently singing the praises of moqueca (pronounced moh-kehk-uh), I was all in, because it sounded easy to make, soupy and delicious.
It’s unfortunate that moqueca translates to “Brazilian fish stew” in English. Fish stew just doesn’t have an appealing ring, so it will remain “moqueca” when passing these lips. I want to eat moqueca. I do not want to eat fish stew.
Let it be known that mild white fish such as tilapia, halibut or cod are the fish moqueca calls for, so you’re not in for a bubbling pot of stinky fish gruel like your mind may have imagined. Shrimp can be used in addition to or instead of fish. Moqueca is easy like that. Who knew fish stew could be a crowd pleaser?
The broth is packed with flavor from sweet peppers, tomatoes, onions and coconut milk. It is not fishy; it is lovely perfection. Chunks of fish and shrimp are simply the icing on the great cake that is moqueca. Cilantro and lime juice seal the deal in the flavor party.
Because this was my first attempt at moqueca, I scoured the internet for authentic methods and recipes. I settled on two, which I then picked apart and put back together for a delicious Frankenstein-style moqueca.
The recipes are included here, so you can choose how to Frankenstein your own moqueca. I always want more veggies, so I included the carrots from one recipe. I omitted green onions from another.
I added more liquid to my recipe, because I wanted to make sure there was plenty of the tasty broth, but it did dilute the creamy look of the coconut milk addition. We make our choices. Luckily, it seems like there wasn’t a bad one.
Ideally the fish used would be thick cuts, but I settled for the tilapia fillets found in the freezer section. They worked just fine; adding shrimp gave a little more texture to the soup that the thicker fillets would have provided. It was absolutely wonderful.
Serve it over rice, with crusty bread or enjoy all on its own. Try one of these recipes or create your own version of moqueca.
Moqueca No. 1
- 1–1 1/2 pounds firm white fish such as halibut, cod or sea bass (thicker cuts are best)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 lime — zest and juice
- 2–3 tablespoons coconut or olive oil
- 1 onion, finely diced
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup carrot, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 4 garlic cloves, rough chopped
- 1/2 jalapeno, finely diced
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin (or whole seed)
- 1 cup fish or chicken stock
- 1 1/2 cups tomatoes, diced (preferably fresh)
- 1 14-ounce can coconut milk (liquid and solids)
- more salt to taste
- 1/2 cup chopped cilantro, scallions or Italian parsley
- Squeeze of lime
Rinse and pat dry the fish and cut into 2-inch pieces. Place in a bowl. Add salt, zest from half the lime and 1 tablespoon lime juice. Massage lightly to coat all pieces well. Set aside.
In a large saute pan, heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Add onion and salt, and sauté 2-3 minutes. Turn heat down to medium, add carrot, bell pepper, garlic and jalapeno, and cook 4-5 more minutes. Add tomato paste, spices and stock. Mix and bring to a simmer and add tomatoes. Cover and simmer gently on medium-low for 5 minutes or until carrots are tender.
Add the coconut milk. Taste and add more salt if necessary. Nestle the fish in the stew and simmer gently until it’s cooked through, about 4-6 minutes. Spoon the flavorful coconut broth over the fish and cook until desired doneness — longer for thicker pieces. (You can also finish this in a 350-degree oven). Taste and adjust salt and squeeze with lime.
To serve, pour over rice and sprinkle with cilantro or scallions and a squeeze of lime.
Drizzle with a little olive oil if you like.
Source: feastingathome.com
Moqueca No. 2
- 1 1/2 to 2 pounds of fillets of firm white fish such as halibut, swordfish or cod, rinsed in cold water, pin bones removed, cut into large portions
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 tablespoons lime or lemon juice
- Salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Extra virgin olive oil
- 1 cup chopped spring onion, or 1 medium yellow onion, chopped or sliced
- 1/4 cup green onion greens, chopped
- 1/2 yellow and 1/2 red bell pepper, seeded, de-stemmed, chopped (or sliced)
- 2 cups chopped (or sliced) tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon paprika (Hungarian sweet)
- Pinch red pepper flakes
- 1 large bunch of cilantro, chopped with some set aside for garnish
- 1 14-ounce can coconut milk
Coat fish with garlic and lime juice. Place fish pieces in a bowl, add the minced garlic and lime juice so that the pieces are well coated. Sprinkle generously all over with salt and pepper. Keep chilled while preparing the rest of the soup.
In a large covered pan (such as a Dutch oven), coat the bottom with about 2 tablespoons of olive oil and heat on medium heat. Add the chopped onion and cook a few minutes until softened. Add the bell pepper, paprika and red pepper flakes. Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. (At least a teaspoon of salt.) Cook for a few minutes longer, until the bell pepper begins to soften.
Stir in the chopped tomatoes and green onions. Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes, uncovered. Stir in the chopped cilantro. Use a large spoon to remove about half of the vegetables (you'll put them right back in). Spread the remaining vegetables over the bottom of the pan to create a bed for the fish.
Arrange the fish pieces on the vegetables. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Then add back the previously removed vegetables, covering the fish. Pour coconut milk over the fish and vegetables.
Bring soup to a simmer, reduce the heat, cover and let simmer for 15 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings. You may need to add more salt (likely), lime or lemon juice, paprika, pepper or chili flakes to get the soup to the desired seasoning for your taste.
Garnish with cilantro. Serve with rice or with crusty bread.
Source: Simplyrecipes.com
