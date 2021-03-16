I’m just going to say it. Winter is over. I know some are waiting for second winter, but I just can’t live in the limbo. I’m moving on.
I decided I wasn’t having second winter pretty quickly after first winter reared its ugly, icy head. Over it. Next season, please. I went ahead and planted seeds for the veggies that thrive in cooler temperatures, and hoped for the best.
The Farmers’ Almanac does not want me to plant beets yet, but I already did, so there. I don’t think the Farmers’ Almanac knows about pandemics, quarantine and the desperation to get outside and nurture stuff.
Plant seeds for leafy greens now. Kale, spinach, lettuce and whatever else your heart desires will be fine. Plant them in the ground or in a pot or in a pair of shoes. The seeds don’t care. They just want sun and water. They will grow. They will not freeze. Say it with me.
If you’re feeling saucy, go ahead and plant some sugar snap peas while you’re at it. The same sun and water formula goes for them, but they’ll need a fence or trellis to climb up. They’ll be finished by the time it gets hot, and then cucumbers or green beans can take their place.
I don’t bother with seeds for most cruciferous vegetables; small plants can be found now at local nurseries and farm stores, so plant broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and Brussels sprouts to your heart’s content.
Save these recipes because you’re going to need them soon for your garden bounty. Until then, our farmers markets have got you covered.
Green eggs and ham
8 ounces country-style bread, torn into 11/2-inch pieces
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more
2 pounds greens, such as baby or mature spinach, kale, Swiss chard and/or mustard greens
12 ounces thick-cut bacon, cut crosswise into 11/2-inch pieces
12 scallions, thinly sliced
10 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
2 red Fresno chiles or jalapeños, thinly sliced, or 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
2 cups heavy cream
1/2 cup coarsely chopped dill
2 ounces finely grated Parmesan (about 1/2 cup), plus more for serving
6 large eggs
Freshly ground black pepper
Place a rack in middle of oven; preheat to 400 degrees.
Toss bread and oil in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish; season with salt. Bake until golden brown and crisp, 18-22 minutes. Let cool. Reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees.
Meanwhile, bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil. Remove tough ribs and stems from greens; discard. Add leaves to pot by the handful, pushing down with a spoon to submerge before adding more. Cook until all greens are just wilted, 1-2 minutes. It’s OK if the water does not come back to a boil. Drain in a colander, then rinse under cold running water until cool, about 30 seconds. Squeeze out as much water as possible with your hands. Transfer greens to a cutting board and coarsely chop.
Set pot over medium heat and cook bacon, stirring often, until golden brown and crisp, 10-12 minutes. Add scallions, garlic and chiles and cook, stirring often, until scallions and garlic are softened but not browned, about 3 minutes. Add greens and 1 teaspoon salt and stir to coat.
Remove from heat and mix in cream, dill and Parmesan. Spoon greens mixture evenly over croutons, allowing some croutons to peek through. Drizzle any sauce left over in pot.
Using a spoon, create 6 deep divots in greens mixture and crack an egg into each one. Season eggs with salt and pepper. Bake casserole, rotating baking dish halfway through, until egg whites are barely set and yolks still jiggle and are slightly runny, 25-30 minutes. Let cool 5-10 minutes. Sprinkle with more Parmesan to serve.
Recipe adapted from www.bonappetit.com.
Fresh sugar snap pea salad
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
2 teaspoons honey
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 teaspoon poppy seeds
1 pound fresh sugar snap peas, trimmed and halved, about 4 cups
Place the first 7 ingredients in a blender; cover and process until blended. Transfer to a large bowl; stir in poppy seeds.
Add peas to dressing and toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, 30 minutes before serving.
Recipe source: tasteof home.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.