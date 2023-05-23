Wrestle the big bowl from the bottom of the stack, sharpen the knives and dust off the dressing decanter: It’s salad season.
As the days get warmer and the rains fall, the garden greens just get greener and more abundant. A dark leafy green is my chosen base for most salads, but I have to include some crisp romaine to lure in the rest of the family. When my greenery consumption can’t keep up with what my paltry garden has to offer, which is most of the time, my favorite way to compensate is with the gorgeous greens from a farmers market. OakWoods Farm is my favorite, but there are lots of choices in this greens-growing season. Farmers market greens last much longer in the fridge than the stuff from the supermarket, likely because it was picked right before you bought it. Worth it.
The add-in options are nearly endless, and take a salad from simply nutritious to really enjoyable. Just a few favorites: cool cucumber coins, crunchy radish slices, colorful carrot shreds and dark, gorgeous julienned beets. And for heaven’s sake, don’t forget the olives. Green, black, kalamata, stuffed — the sky’s the limit. Add some crisp celery slices and earthy mushrooms to balance the briny olives.
Tuck this nugget away for use all summer. All the time, even. Pickled onions elevate a salad in a way that will change your salad game. Raw onions have a time and a place, but they can be too aggressive in a salad. But pickled onions are different; I can’t get enough. They’re softer in every way, adding a nuance that when combined with greens and any other add-ins makes the eater wish they had tasted the salad before they doused it with dressing. I don’t want to rock the boat, but it needs to be said: Salads with pickled onions do not need additional dressing. They have enough flavor and zing to carry the salad. Truth.
Try these recipes to do those gorgeous greens justice.
Staple salad
Kale, finely chopped
Cabbage, chopped
Sugar snap peas, cut into ½-inch pieces
Celery, thinly sliced
Radishes, thinly sliced
Parsley, chopped
Walnuts, chopped
Pickled onions, chopped
Toss equal amounts of kale and cabbage together in a large bowl. Add desired amounts of sugar snap peas, celery, radishes and a generous handful of parsley. Top with walnuts and pickled onions and serve.
Quick-pickled onions
1 medium red onion
½ cup water
¼ cup distilled white vinegar
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
1 ½ tablespoons maple syrup or honey
1 ½ teaspoons fine sea salt
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional
Pack the onions into a 1-pint mason jar. In a small saucepan, combine the water, vinegars, maple syrup, salt and pepper flakes. Bring the mixture to a gentle simmer over medium heat, then carefully pour into the jar over the onions. Use a spoon to press the onions down. Let the pickled onions cool to room temperature before serving. Cover and refrigerate leftovers.
Recipe adapted from cookieandkate.com.
Pickled onion vinaigrette
¼ cup of vinegar from prepared pickled onions
2 tablespoons avocado oil
Whisk together and serve with any salad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.