If you know gyros, you pretty much know shawarma. If you don’t know either, it’s time you do: You’re missing out.
Both “shawarma” and “gyro” essentially mean “turn” or “circle” in Turkish and Greek, respectively. They’re both named for their rotisserie-style cooking method.
Marinated beef, pork or lamb is sliced thin, stacked and skewered, and then spit-roasted at a high temperature, allowing it all to cook quickly in its own delicious fat. The outer layers are continuously shaved as they turn, and then piled into warm pitas. Piled high with toppings, shawarma and gyros may look the same, but their flavor is different.
The texture and flavor make both amazing. There’s just so much going on. Lately I’ve been experimenting with shawarma; unfortunately I don’t have a rotisserie thingy and spit-roasting capability, but once I realized I care most about the flavor and the toppings, the shawarma world is my oyster.
I slice chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces, marinate them overnight and roast them with onions on a sheet pan in my regular, boring old oven. Then it’s all about the toppings and the drizzle of sauce — or dollops because it’s so good.
Warm some pitas just long enough to make them bendy and soft, then spread hummus all over them and top with the oven-roasted, good-enough marinated shawarma meat. Top with pickled cabbage and onions, tomatoes, and whatever vegetables you like.
Then comes the zingy garlic sauce that is absolutely necessary, so don’t even try to skimp on it. Fold up that soft pita like a big taco, grab a napkin and go to flavor town.
I like to go to flavor town by cutting my pita into triangles and scooping the whole delicious mess into my waiting baby-bird mouth, bite by bite. To each their own.
Try these recipes for my favorite go-to, easy weeknight shawarma.
Easy oven roasted chicken shawarma
4 tablespoons lemon juice, freshly squeezed
1/2 cup olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons cumin
2 teaspoons black pepper
2 teaspoons smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon turmeric
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
4 cloves garlic, minced
3 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless, sliced into bite-sized pieces
1 large onion, sliced
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, for garnish
Garlic sauce:
1 cup vegetable oil
1/3 cup lemon juice
6 cloves garlic
1 egg white
1 teaspoon salt
In a large bowl add the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, cumin, black pepper, paprika, turmeric, red pepper flakes, cinnamon and garlic, and whisk well. Add the chicken and toss, making sure the chicken is well coated in the marinade. Cover with plastic wrap or foil and refrigerate at least one hour.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Add sliced onion to bowl with chicken and toss well so that the onion is fully coated in the marinade. Add everything to a 9-by-14-inch baking dish. Bake until the chicken is browned and crisp on the edges, for about 30 minutes.
Garlic sauce: Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Refrigerate leftover sauce.
To make the chicken shawarma wraps, warm up the wraps first in the microwave for about 30 seconds, then spread some hummus over each wrap, spoon tabbouleh salad or desired veggies over hummus, add chicken shawarma, and drizzle with garlic sauce and serve. Recipe adapted from www.jocooks.com.
Best-ever hummus
1 15-ounce can chickpeas drained and rinse, reserve liquid from can
1/4 cup olive oil
1/2 teaspoon cumin
2 garlic cloves, sliced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup lemon juice
1/4 cup tahini paste
Process in a food processor: Add the chickpeas and the rest of the ingredients, excluding the liquid from the can of chickpeas, to a food processor or blender and pulse until smooth. Add the liquid from the can of chickpeas if the hummus is too thick until the desired consistency is achieved. Recipe adapted from www.jocooks.com
