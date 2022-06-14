How many vegetables can you say you love no matter how they’re served, cooked or not? Careful, this is a trick question.
Green beans are one of those tricky foods passing as something they’re not: a vegetable. While it would satisfy my food-nerd itch to be on some sort of vegetable vs. legume vs. fruit committee, there is no way I could make those hefty decisions.
Green beans are considered a vegetable, and given the opportunity to argue that case to people who care, I would. They are beans encapsulated in a fibrous shell. We’re moving on, because it just doesn’t matter — that much.
Green beans are beautiful now, all tender, crisp and lovely. Seek them out at a farmers market or from someone who likes you enough to share.
Young green beans are kind of an anomaly, in that they’re delicious crisp and raw, or when sauteed just long enough to turn from what you think is green to vibrant green that surpasses all previous ideas of what green could be, and also somehow still delicious when cooked to the point of near-mush in a vat of boiling bacon water.
It’s hard to pick a favorite, but I think I’m in the sauteed-with-garlic-and-a-dash-of-soy-sauce camp. Cook them in a wee bit of olive oil and minced garlic, just long enough so the garlic isn’t vampire-raw and green beans turn that brilliant shade of Kermit. Toss with a splash of soy sauce and bask in the glory of creating this delicious quick summer side.
Get them while the gettin’ is good. Fresh, young, tender green beans are unbeatable. Try these recipes with yours.
Green bean salad
1 pound green beans, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/3 cup Kalamata olives, sliced
1/4 cup chopped fresh herbs such as dill, parsley, chives, basil
Dressing
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
Salt and pepper, to taste
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add green beans and cook for 1 minute. Drain and place green beans in ice water to cool, then spread on a towel and pat dry.
Add green beans, tomatoes, onion, feta, olives and herbs to a large bowl. In a smaller bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients. Pour dressing over salad and toss to coat.
Source: dinneratthezoo.com
Quick skillet green beans
1 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Red pepper flakes, to taste
1 pound green beans, trimmed
2 cloves garlic, minced
Splash of soy sauce
Heat oil in a large skillet. Add red pepper flakes, cooking for one minute.
Add green beans and cook, stirring, for about 5 minutes. Add garlic halfway through the cook time.
Splash with soy sauce and cook for another minute. Serve warm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.