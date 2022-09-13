Percy and Freda Blinzler, of Joplin, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sunday. The couple were married Sept. 15, 1962, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pulaskifield, Missouri.
The Blinzlers are members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and Percy was a member of the Joplin Host Lions club for many years. Both Percy and Freda have been board members of the village of Saginaw for more than 40 years.
Percy and Freda have three children — daughter Donna Blinzler, son James Blinzler (Jan), and daughter Diane Blinzler — as well as nine grandchildren.
Percy and Freda started girls’ Little League Softball in 1975, and broke ground for Blinzler Softball Complex in 1980 to develop the girls’ own softball fields. They started with three fields in 1981 and have grown to five fields, two practice fields, a batting cage, and a museum dedicated to the girls who played Little League at the park and to women in sports.
A celebration will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Route 66 Event Center, located at 21 S. Webb St. in Webb City. Family and friends are invited.
