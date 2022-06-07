Charles and Norma Enlow celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last month. The couple were married on May 26, 1962. Formerly of Joplin, the couple now live in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Charles is a retired airman with the U.S. Air Force, and also worked for Vickers. Norma is a homemaker.
The couple have five children: Kimberly Grissom; Jeffery Enlow; Greg Enlow and wife, Geri; Mack Enlow and wife, Laura; and Chuck Enlow; as well as 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family celebrated the milestone with a dinner hosted by the children.
