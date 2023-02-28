Dear Heloise: What is the difference between frosting, ganache and glaze on a cake?

— Ava W., Mississippi

Ava, ganache is thinner than frosting, but not as thin as you would find a glaze. A glaze should set on the cake, but it won’t become as firm as frosting. This is because it has a much lower sugar content.

You can pour a ganache while it’s still slightly warm over a cake and get a beautiful, smooth finish. However, if the ganache is too warm, it will run off the cake.

There are actually three types of ganache: white, milk and dark chocolate, with white being more versatile than the other two. But the milk and dark chocolate ganache have a deep, rich chocolate taste.

— Heloise

SPLATTER, SPLATTER, WHAT’S THE MATTER?

Dear Heloise: I routinely use my hand mixer for many kitchen tasks, but unfortunately, I would always make a mess, with bits and pieces flying all over my counter and backsplash. Cleaning up became a real chore.

One day, my husband suggested that I place the bowl in the sink. Now, I just rinse out the sink instead of half the kitchen.

— Jean W., Royal Oak, Mich.

CLOTHESPINS IN THE KITCHEN

Dear Heloise: I’ve found that clothespins have a lot of uses, especially in my kitchen. I use them to:

1. Keep any bag closed after opening.

2. Keep a cookbook open at the page I’m reading from.

3. Use four of them to raise the lid on a pot so steam can escape.

4. Keep wax paper secure around a bowl.

