Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.