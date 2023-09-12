Dear Heloise: Parchment paper often doesn’t lay flat on a cookie sheet. A friend of mine, who cooks a lot like me, told me to sprinkle a little water on the bottom of the pan and even out the paper. It worked.
I enjoy all your hints and read your column in my local newspaper. I met you once many years ago at a town hall series. I’m 85 and have used many of your hints over the years.
— Joyce B., Troy, Ohio
PANCAKE TOPPINGS
Dear Heloise: My family complained that they were tired of maple syrup as a pancake topping and asked me to see if I could find something a little different. I bought some applesauce, the chunky style, and some blackberry jam with chunky fruit. They loved it. Sometimes a small change of pace can pick up everyone’s appetite.
— Lorraine H., Sparta, N.J.
Lorraine, that’s a great idea. More fruit and less sugar in their diet.
— Heloise
COOKIE-BAKING HINT
Dear Heloise: When making cookies, I always set the bowl inside the right side of the sink. This makes it much easier for me because I’m a short lady. It is also great when letting the little kids help. It contains the mess when they accidentally hit the wrong speed.
— Lynn, in Iowa
