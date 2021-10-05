Bendure anniversary
Harvey and Virginia Bendure, of Waco, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Thursday.
They were married on Oct. 7, 1971, at North Joplin Christian Church. The couple have three daughters: Aimee Brumit, of Alba; Susannah Clark, of Webb City; and Ruth Stamper, of Carl Junction; as well as nine grandchildren.
A 50th anniversary celebration will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Carl Junction Christian Church. Cards are welcome, but no gifts.
