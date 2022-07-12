Sidney Charles “Charlie” Surgi
Sidney Charles “Charlie” Surgi, Webb City, Missouri, will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house reception from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at his home, 25035 Surgi Avenue, Webb City.
He was born July 16, 1932, to Sidney and Hulda Evelyn Surgi in Neck City, Missouri.
He married Carole Hall on Feb. 24, 1960. The couple has four children: Elizabeth Mariner, Diane Bannon, David Surgi, and Paul Surgi; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He served in the Coast Guard from 1952 to 1956. He retired from Surgi Manufacturing in 2007, and is currently owner and operator of Four State Flags.
Family and friends are invited to the reception.
