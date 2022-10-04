Wood
Richard Wood, of Pittsburg, Kansas, will celebrate his 90th birthday Sunday with family and friends.
Wood, with his wife, Betty, owned and operated Richard Wood Investment Co. from 1957 to 1990 in Erie, Kansas, as well as Wood Realtors, Wood Appraisal Service and Wood Farm Management in Pittsburg from 1971 to 2005. Richard continued his farm management business until 2018.
His 90th birthday celebration will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Countryside Christian Church in Pittsburg. Family, friends and relatives are invited. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 207, Pittsburg, KS 66762.
