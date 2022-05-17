Stan and Judy (Bigley) Burger, of Carl Junction, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary this month. They were married on May 31, 1952, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Joplin.
Stan retired from Yellow Freight Systems in 1994 after more than 27 years of service. Prior to working at Yellow Freight, he worked for Snyder Construction and Campbell 66 Express. Judy worked for the Carl Junction school system and was a homemaker.
During their retirement, they have enjoyed traveling, reading books, working puzzles, watching ballgames and spending time with their family.
The couple has two sons: Brad Burger and wife, Sheila, of Carl Junction; Scott Burger and wife, Gina, of Carthage; as well as three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration will be held for the couple from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at the Carl Junction Community Center. The family would like to invite friends to attend and help celebrate this milestone with Stan and Judy. Cards and well-wishes, but not gifts, are encouraged.
