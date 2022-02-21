What kind of cook are you: A gourmet who is adventurous and frequently tries fancy new recipes, or a cook who relies on trusted favorite recipes that are easy and quick?
Walk into Carthage Olive Oil Co. knowing exactly what you want or totally clueless and, either way, you can walk out with what’s going to work for you.
Questions posed by owner Ceri Otero about cooking style and eating preferences lead to customized recommendations. After taste testing, you might be surprised what you end up preferring. Perhaps it is an olive oil alone or one paired with vinegar.
After visiting olive oil stores in various cities, Otero fell in love with the concept and last May set out to open a store in Carthage. Seven short months later, Carthage Olive Oil Co. was ready for customers on the west side of the Carthage square.
It’s a lovely store where Otero shares ideas she has learned from others, as well as those she has discovered on her own, such as sprucing up out-of-season fruits or building a better soup base by cooking chicken in flavored oil. She likes to eat, and she likes to cook. At her store, she passes along ways to dress up dishes with very little effort.
Out of town visitors and locals alike will appreciate the bottles from Carthage Olive Oil Co. — they feature the historic Carthage courthouse. Otero buys oils and vinegars in bulk, and each bottle of olive oil and vinegar is filled right there in her store.
The premium extra-virgin olive oil choices change periodically to ensure the freshest in-season oils. Otero chases the harvest: sometimes the oil comes from the Northern Hemisphere and sometimes from the Southern. Flavors you may find offered in the rotation include bacon, rosemary Italian lemon and Persian lime.
Olive oil is so versatile — it can be used as a bread dip, drizzled on pizza, soup or scrambled eggs, to change up homemade mayo or as a marinade. Currently very popular is the blood orange olive oil suggested for dressing up a brownie box mix.
Cheri recommends storing your extra-virgin olive oil in a dark bottle at moderate temperatures, not on the stove and not in the fridge. Also, don’t store the bottle in direct sunlight. You should use the oil within three to six months of opening.
Vinegar offerings may include honey ginger, cranberry pear, habanero and honey, cilantro garlic, and Italian fig. The vinegar will probably be used up quickly, but it is good to know you can store it indefinitely at room temperature.
Otero is not alone in her olive oil knowledge and passion. Kim Meyer, Columbian school’s librarian, assists in the store part time, bringing helpful ideas for enjoying all the products.
Stop in with a specific need or not knowing for sure what you are looking for. Whether looking to amp up flavor or maybe eat healthier, you are sure to leave excited about your next gourmet meal or familiar Sunday dinner.
Today’s recipes, from oldworldoilandvinegar.net, are good examples of the variety of olive oil uses. They include a nice side dish and a biscuit for breakfast or dinner.
Have a great week, and happy eating.
Garlic and honey carrots
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 tablespoon garlic extra-virgin olive oil
3 dashes pepper
1/2 teaspoon honey
1 teaspoon chopped thyme and parsley
Salt to taste
1 pound baby carrots
In oven-safe skillet, simmer butter over medium heat until brown. Add olive oil, pepper, honey, herbs and salt; combine. Add carrots; stir to coat.
Place in a 425 degree oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until carrots are tender and slightly caramelized. Yields 4 to 6 servings.
Orange drop biscuits
1 cup flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup blood orange extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 cup milk
In a large bowl, combine dry ingredients. Pour in olive oil and milk; stir just until combined. Do not overstir.
Drop by tablespoonfuls onto greased or lined baking sheet. Bake at 450 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown.
Yields 6 biscuits.
