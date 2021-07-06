Heart attack. Acid reflux. Blot clot in the lung. Pneumonia. All of these were possibilities for my pain when I recently visited the emergency room.
It ended up being some acid reflux and a little pneumonia, but the final diagnosis was Lyme disease. Not at all what I expected, even though earlier I had removed a tick.
In researching Lyme disease I found that while a specific diet isn’t a cure, it may help ease the symptoms. The prescribed antibiotics mess with your digestive system, inflammation is present and energy and brain focus are lower than normal. Serious symptoms.
I’m dealing with the digestive problems as best I can and I’m wondering how many months or years I can blame Lyme disease for being a little lazy and for the foggy brain. I decided to focus on the inflammation.
Sadly, it is recommended to avoid refined sugar and carbs and processed foods, as well as possibly gluten and dairy. Oily fish such as tuna, sardines and salmon are good choices. It is best to include at least three to four daily servings of nonstarchy vegetables.
Woe is me. No potatoes. Seems more like a punishment than a health-related practice.
One recommended food caught my eye. Before reading that cherries contain anti-inflammatory antioxidants, I had bought a bag just because I enjoy them. Something good for me that’s tasty!
Choose fresh or dried, but remember that dried cherries have the water removed, so nutrients and calories are concentrated into a smaller package. That means fewer are needed for the same results as fresh.
A cupful of fresh cherries or tart cherry juice offer other health benefits, including better sleep quality and duration. Containing natural melatonin, cherries may be what you are looking for as a bedtime snack.
While trying to get back to normal, the diet recommendations I found for Lyme disease would be good for my normal diet. Will try to keep up on the good stuff.
Today, we have a recipe featuring fresh cherries and one with dried cherries. The first, from crunchycreamysweet.com, is pie-like with a crumble crust.
Substitute some dark chocolate chunks for the coconut in the energy bars or whole raisins for the cherries. Make your favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe and use half chips and half dried cherries for a little variety.
Enjoy your week and happy eating.
Cherry pie crumb bars
1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled to room temperature
1/2 cup sugar
1 1/2 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups fresh cherries, pitted and halved
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Stir together cherries, cornstarch and lemon juice; set aside. In large bowl, stir together melted butter and sugar. Add remaining ingredients; stir until crumbly and reserve 3/4 cup.
Press crumb mixture into parchment lined and uttered 8-by-8-inch baking pan. Spread cherry filling over crust. Top with reserved crumb mixture.
Bake at 375 degrees for 23 to 25 minutes or until golden. Cool completely.
No bake energy bars
1/4 cup honey
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup quick cooking old fashioned oats
1/2 cup unsweetened coconut
3/4 cup coarsely chopped dried cherries
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
Stir together first 4 ingredients with 3 tablespoons hot water until smooth. Stir in oats and coconut; let sit for 10 minutes. Fold in cherries and peanut butter. Scoop by tablespoonfuls and roll into balls. Place on rimmed baking sheet and chill at least 30 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.