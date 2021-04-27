Several decades ago, my friend Keri Jeffries Brown and I would pick our choices for Kentucky Derby winners, meet for a meal, then watch the race to see if either of us chose correctly.
If we happened to choose the "Run for the Roses" winner, it was only luck because we usually picked based on a horse name that caught our eye.
Have you ever wished to go to the Derby? Or maybe actually gone? Here's what to expect your Churchill Downs seat to cost this year.
There are several options for the May 2 event, and here are a couple:
• For $800, you can get a two-day ticket for first-floor bleacher seating with an on-site trip director and a commemorative ticket. Food options include BLT salad, lobster rolls, nachos, bratwurst, Buffalo chicken tenders and a chicken and waffles sandwich.
• Choose the starting-gate rooftop garden for seventh floor outdoor covered tables with a VIP quick-access pass, Derby experience lanyard and ticket sleeve and an exclusive in-track hospitality venue for $2,600. There's also an option that includes gourmet food buffets, private restrooms and a celebrity jockey question-and-answer session. You have to call to get pricing. Remember you also have to buy your good luck derby hat.
Or you could celebrate at home.
The hot brown might make an appearance at your Derby dinner table. This famous open-faced turkey melt features sliced tomato, bacon and a spicy cheese sauce. Assembled and broiled, it's relatively easy and very yummy.
For your buffet party, I share a couple of springy ideas. Pimento cheese would be a popular item on a Derby day menu. Sharp or smoked are good cheddar choices and are best hand grated to avoid the coating of the packaged grated cheese.
Add-ons include grated onion or onion powder, garlic powder, a little cream cheese, a dash or two of hot sauce or a sprinkling of cayenne pepper. Plain and simple might be best as a hamburger or sandwich spread, quesadilla and grilled cheese filling, or cracker and veggie dip. This recipe is from Taste of Home.
Benedictine dip, invented by Louisville chef Jennie Carter Benedict, is a Kentucky staple. It can be mixed with an electric mixer but will not be as smooth as with the other methods. Add a few drops of green food coloring for authenticity and serve with crackers, veggies or as a finger sandwich spread. This recipe is from thespruceeats.com.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Pimento cheese
- 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 (4-ounce) jar diced pimentos, drained and finely chopped
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
Combine all ingredients and chill at least 1 hour.
Benedictine dip
- 1 large cucumber, peeled
- 8 ounces cream cheese, soft
- 2 tablespoons grated sweet or yellow onion
- Salt and pepper to taste
Cut cucumber in half lengthwise and scrape out seeds. Place all ingredients in food processor or blender and pulse until smooth.
