As s little girl, I was given many tea sets. The first was plastic, then came metal and finally porcelain.
While none of them ever offered cups that held more than a swallow of liquid (that liquid was usually Kool-Aid), it was still fun to hold out my little pinkie and pretend to be at a fancy party.
Last Saturday my daughter Sarah Horine, sister Sue Joslen and I shared a grown-up tea party at The Pie Safe on the Carthage Square thanks to Sarah’s husband, Chris. We were each treated to our choice of tea, served in delicate antique tea cups.
We found three each of several different sandwiches and treats on the beautifully set table. The options ranged from chicken salad on croissants and cucumber sandwiches to tiny tarts and chocolate covered strawberries.
The flavored cream cheese on the cucumber sandwiches reminds us that cream cheese can be used for savory as well as sweet. Perfect for sandwiches, Danish, bagels, toast and dips, you can buy flavored cream cheese, but making your own flavored cream cheese is easy and the flavor options are many.
Fruits, veggies, herbs, peppers, honey and nuts are a few of the additions for making your schmear. Growing up, we always knew it was a special dinner when Mom mixed cream cheese and crushed pineapple and used it to fill celery sticks.
Softened cream cheese, left at room temperature for 30 minutes to an hour, can be whipped in a food processor or with a hand mixer. A tablespoon of milk will make it more spreadable, depending on the consistency of what you are adding, and will not affect the taste. It is easier to unwrap the cream cheese straight out of the fridge before it softens.
Something so simple as flavored cream cheese can up the flavor of what you are serving, taking little time and a little imagination.
I found some easy additions for cream cheese liveeatlearn.com, some savory and some sweet. Keep the ingredients on hand for your favorite cream cheese spreads. Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Chipotle pepper spread
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
3 finely chopped chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
1 teaspoon adobo sauce from peppers
Strawberry spread
1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup finely chopped strawberries
2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
Chive and onion spread
1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup finely chopped chives
1/2 teaspoon each garlic powder and onion powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
To make any of these options, mix all ingredients.
