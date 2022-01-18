Face-off: Fried potatoes and onions versus a can of great Northern beans mixed with a can of Ro-Tel tomatoes.
In my world, there's no doubt whatsoever which is the best, flavorwise. Fried potatoes and onions, cooked correctly, have no equal on my dinner plate. Healthwise, however, the beans and tomatoes win first place.
Having my gallbladder removed last week means I'm trying to avoid fat, and the beans and Ro-Tel combo has actually been more flavorful than other options. I can hopefully get back to a more normal-for-me diet, but right now I'm obeying doctor's orders. Maybe thinking about fried potatoes and onions will help. Maybe.
Looking forward to easing some fat into my diet, it's those fried potatoes that are calling my name. There are some dos and don'ts when it comes to preparing a big bowl for breakfast, lunch or dinner, although I've never met a batch that didn't make me smile.
First up is choosing the right potato for frying. Russet, Yukon Gold and red potatoes are all good choices, as is half russett and half sweet potato. Soaking russets before frying is recommended as a good start in order to get rid of some of the starch and promote better frying.
Parboiling or baking the potatoes ahead of time can speed up the frying time. This method brings to mind home fries, which are perfect for breakfast.
A mixture of extra-virgin olive and butter rank as the top fat choice. Vegetable oil and butter also work well.
There are some skillet rules that can ensure a better outcome when frying potatoes. Your goal should be potatoes that are soft inside and crispy outside:
• Be sure your potatoes are dry when adding to the hot oil by blotting them with a paper towel if necessary.
• Don't overcrowd the skillet because it causes steaming instead of frying.
• Cover the potatoes first thing to help cook through, but don't leave covered too long or the crispy bits will evade you.
I don't remember my mom ever soaking the sliced russets before frying, but she had her own secret weapon — a well-seasoned cast iron skillet. I think that's the one sure-fire, fool-proof ingredient in this dish, although I find a big, nonstick skillet works just fine.
Salt and pepper are the traditional seasonings for fried potatoes and onions, while some recipes call for adding additional seasonings such as garlic and onion powder, chili powder and rosemary. Your personal preference will dictate peeling or leaving on the potato skin, as well as if you slice or grate the onions. Speaking of onions, a sweet onion with less sulfur gives you the natural onion sweetness.
If fried potatoes and onions are on your menu this week, lucky you. Eat a couple of bites for me.
A quick personal note about my surgery. Every single person at Mercy Joplin and on Dr. Watt's team was outstanding, working with great care and concern. I was introduced to everyone by name and told exactly what their job was.
Per Nurse Julie, upon my entry the operating would become a NASCAR pit stop, and it did. Skilled workers did their job to take good care of me, Dale Earnhardt worthy. I could not have been in better hands.
Today's recipes represent how I like to cook. Easy, quick and tasty, so you don't have to buy something for one recipe that you will never use again.
The mini Dutch babies recipe, from salu-salo.com, is great for breakfast and brunch. It is easy to change up by adding a little lemon zest to the batter or sprinkling the finished product with confectioners' sugar.
The rolls make an easy weeknight dinner using canned, leftover or rotisserie chicken. A sprinkling of cheese wouldn't hurt this dish. This recipe is from kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com.
Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Blueberry Dutch baby
- 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
- 1 cup milk
- 3/4 cup flour
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
Divide blueberries among 12 sprayed muffin cups. Using a mixer or food processor, combine remaining ingredients until smooth: divide evenly over blueberries.
Bake at 375 degrees for 28 to 35 minutes, until edges begin to brown and center is set. Yields 12 servings.
Chicken crescent rolls
- 2 cans crescent rolls
- 2 cans cream of chicken soup
- 8-ounce package cream cheese
- 3 cups cooked, shredded chicken
- 1 package dry ranch dressing mix
Heat soup and cream cheese in saucepan until melted and incorporated; add dressing mix. Reserve 1 cup and place remaining soup mix in bowl. Add chicken and mix well.
Separate rolls and place one spoonful of mixture on wide end of each roll. Fold and roll point over chicken.
Place rolls in sprayed 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Cover with reserved soup. Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Yields 16 servings.
