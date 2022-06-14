Meat and potatoes — my mother cooked three big meals every day for almost 60 years and my dad thought it wasn’t dinner without meat and potatoes. Chicken and rice made an appearance once in a blue moon.
There was always bread served with dinner. Cornbread. Dinner rolls. Biscuits. A slice of sandwich bread. But the family favorite was always crescent rolls. They made dinner seem special.
The time to feature crescent rolls is way past due. Breakfast. Lunch. Dinner. Appetizer. Snack. Dessert. There’s limitless recipes using crescent rolls. And, of course, they are perfect for their intended purpose as dinner rolls.
You can find recipes for making your own crescent rolls but, honestly, why would you? The yeast and all the other good ingredients are already mixed together for you.
The hardest part of baking a can of crescent rolls is removing the outer cover and whacking the tube on the side of the counter to burst it open. You save a couple of hours of chilling dough and letting it rise, and you avoid the laminating process to get those nice layers.
You also have to remember that after rolling up the dough you need to curve it into a crescent shape so it lives up to its name.
Slather the original rolls with butter or look for other options. There are reduced fat, butter flake, honey butter, big and buttery, Grands and sweet Hawaiian varieties. Pillsbury also makes crescent rolls stuffed with apple and cherry filling, as well as sheets of dough without the perforations.
There are countless recipes where crescent rolls can be filled, layered, stuffed and rolled up. They are so convenient to keep on hand.
Crescent rolls are perfect for cinnamon rolls — no waiting for the dough to rise. Make the glaze thick or thin, your preference.
The ham and cheese rollup make a great appetizer, snack or quick meal. Switch out the Swiss for your favorite cheese. These recipes are from Pillsbury.
Happy Father’s Day and happy eating.
Cinnamon roll crescents
1 can crescent rolls
2 cups light brown sugar
1/4 cup butter, melted
Glaze
1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
2 to 3 tablespoons milk
Separate dough triangles; brush with melted butter. Combine brown sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle evenly over buttered side of triangles.
Roll up triangles, starting opposite the point. Bake at 375 degrees for 9 to 12 minutes. Mix together glaze ingredients and pour over warm rolls. Yields 12.
Ham and cheese rollups
1 tube crescent dough sheet
3/4 pound thin sliced Black Forest ham
12 thin slices Swiss cheese
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 tablespoon yellow mustard
1 tablespoon dried minced onion
1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Unroll dough and press into sprayed 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Top evenly with ham and cheese.
Start at the long end of the dough and roll up tightly; pinch closed. Cut into 12 slices and place on baking sheet. Mix remaining ingredients and pour evenly over rollups.
Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until light brown. Yields 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.