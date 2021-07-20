You scream. I scream. We all scream for ice cream.
My sister Sue is the only person I've ever known who doesn't scream for ice cream. Growing up, we would go to the Carthage Dairy Queen, and she would get a soft drink and a bag of potato chips.
My favorite DQ treat was, and still is, probably the hot fudge sundae. It's a challenge to spoon out equal parts ice cream and sauce in each bite and not run out of chocolate.
Hot fudge and chocolate sauce are always good choices for topping ice cream. The difference in the two is in the ingredients — hot fudge is thicker so it hardens more as it cools, almost becoming fudgelike.
While vanilla is always a popular choice, travelandleisure.com lists each state's favorite ice cream flavor. It seems we in Missouri most often choose cookie dough.
The flavor coming out on top by being the top pick in 13 states is moose tracks, a mixture of vanilla ice cream swirled with chocolate fudge and peanut butter cups. Other flavors making the grade are coffee, pistachio birthday cake and rocky road.
The ice cream for your sundae can easily be made at home without an ice cream maker. There are recipes for mixing it in a bowl or using a plastic bag. It's something the kids, young and old, would enjoy fixing and eating. I like to fix it, but I love to eat it.
Enjoy a hot fudge sundae this Sunday to celebrate its national day. A good hot fudge sundae surely deserves its own day.
A side note: I like to cook, but I love to eat. I enjoy eating out. Currently, I notice many "now hiring" signs at local eating establishments, more so than usual. I appreciate each and every server who tackles that job.
Some 50 years ago, I was a waitress. That's what we were called then, like flight attendants used to be stewardesses. It was the hardest job I've ever had. Maybe everyone should try this job for six months to fully appreciate it.
While I agree that some who have chosen that profession aren't cut out to be servers, the majority are trying hard to do a good job and earn a living. With so many places being short-staffed, be kind and patient to those who show up and do their job well. These are trying times for all of us.
Today I chose a couple of easy recipes for hot fudge and chocolate sauce. Both are great to have on hand to drizzle on ice cream or cake or use as a fruit dip. Store in the fridge, and it's ready to reheat and enjoy. The hot fudge recipe is from crazyforcrust.com and the sauce is from bellyfull.com.
The easy ice cream can be frozen 5 hours for vanilla or follow the instructions for adding in crushed cookies or whatever mix-in you want. This recipe is from foodnetwork.com.
Top the ice cream with either chocolate topping and sprinkle a little sea salt over your sundae for that salty sweet taste. Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
5-minute hot fudge
- 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
Add milk and chips to medium saucepan. Stir constantly over medium heat until chips melt. Remove from heat and stir in butter; stir until melted. Yields 2 cups.
Chocolate sauce
- 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 cup cold water or milk
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
In cold saucepan, whisk together cocoa and sugar. Add salt and water; bring to boil over medium-high heat. Reduce to gentle simmer and simmer 30 seconds, stirring constantly.
Remove from heat and add butter; stir to melt. Let cool and stir in vanilla. Pour into glass jar and cool. Yields 1 3/4 cups.
No-churn vanilla ice cream
- 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- Pinch fine salt
- 2 cups cold heavy cream
Whisk together first three ingredients; set aside. Whip cream on medium speed to firm peaks, about 2 minutes.
Fold 1 cup of whipped cream into condensed milk mixture with rubber spatula then fold this mixture into remaining whipped cream. Pour into chilled metal loaf pan, cover and chill to soft serve, about 2 hours.
Swirl in mix-ins, cover and freeze 3 more hours. Yields 6 cups.
