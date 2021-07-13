Today is national macaroni and cheese day.
It’s not a big celebration for me, but many others will rejoice.
Give my grandson Atlas a boxed mac and cheese with the powder, add a few slices of cheese to the finished product, and he couldn’t be happier. It is the go-to food option for many each day.
Me? I prefer potatoes. My dad preferred potatoes, so my mother cooked them many different ways. They were always delicious.
If we did have mac and cheese, it was from a box. That Joplin Woman would alternate mac and cheese and potatoes, and I much preferred the mashed spuds and the hash brown casserole we ate every other time. Hers was always baked and was my first introduction to something other than from a box. It was good but not my favorite.
The boxed macaroni and cheese options are so quick and easy that they have become almost a staple, especially for kids. There are options for cheese powders and sauces as well as some price differences.
Recipes for homemade mac and cheese usually call for more than one cheese. Gruyere is the most common for taste and creaminess. Then there’s mozzarella for that stringy cheese bite that means ooey gooey goodness.
Using a quality cheese will be worth the extra expense. It is important to finely grate the cheese yourself because the coating on already shredded cheese impedes even melting. Your cheese-to-macaroni ratio should ensure nicely coated pasta.
Stovetop and baked cooking methods for a homemade dish start with a roux. Easily made with fat and starch, usually butter and flour, it’s the essential start for a good ending. Slowly add cold milk while whisking constantly. Whole milk is your best choice, but cream, half-and-half or 2% are acceptable. Fat-free milk is not recommended. Roux sounds fancy, but it is super easy.
When baking your mac and cheese, cook the pasta in heavily salted water to a little less than al dente because it will finish cooking in the oven. Top with buttered panko or other breadcrumbs for a crunchy topping. Do not overbake so as to ensure a dish that is creamy and not dry.
For the grown-up palate, make a meal by adding ham, chicken or bacon to your mac and cheese or maybe some broccoli for that special side dish. Enjoy your favorite macaroni and cheese today.
Join Gary Stubblefield and me at 8 a.m. Wednesday as we visit Shannon Bruffett on 97.5 FM and 860 AM radio as we discuss macaroni and cheese and, heaven help us, bongos.
Can you call it macaroni and cheese if it’s made with pasta other than elbow macaroni? Maybe so, but it just wouldn’t be the same. Both of today’s recipes call for elbow.
The baked mac and cheese, from recipetineats.com, starts with the required roux and ends with the breadcrumb topping. The stovetop version, from joyfoodsunshine.com, also starts with the roux. The garlic powder is optional but recommended.
Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Baked macaroni and cheese
8 ounces elbow macaroni
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
Topping:
2/3 cup panko breadcrumbs
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Sauce: 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/3 cup flour
3 cups milk
2 cups finely grated Gruyere cheese
1 cup finely grated mozzarella
3/4 teaspoon salt
Cook macaroni according to package directions less one minute. Drain and butter; toss till melted; set aside. Mix together topping ingredients; set aside.
Melt butter over medium heat in large saucepan or skillet. Add flour, stirring constantly for 1 minute. Add 1 cup milk; whisk to dissolve paste. Add remaining milk. Cook, whisking, 5 to 8 minutes to cream consistency. Remove from heat and add cheese; stir to combine. Cheese does not need to melt.
Pour sauce over macaroni and stir quickly. Pour into sprayed 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Top with crumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until light golden brown. Yields 8 servings.
Stovetop macaroni and cheese
8 ounces elbow macaroni
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons flour
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1 cup whole milk
1/4 cup sour cream or Greek yogurt
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Mix flour, salt and garlic powder; set aside.
In medium saucepan, melt butter or medium heat. Add flour and whisk to combine. Cook 1 minute until lightly brown. Add milk; whisk smooth. Add sour cream and whisk smooth. Cook until thickened, 3 to 5 minutes.
Reduce heat to low and add cheese. Whisk until cheese is melted and smooth. Add pasta; stir. Let cool 3 to 5 minutes to thicken sauce. Yields 8 servings.
