It has to be difficult to come up with 365 celebrations so that each day of year is a national day. But you have to know there's some serious reaching when May 15 is National Nylon Stocking Day. That somehow makes it not so far-fetched for Thursday to be National Crouton Day.
Croutons, toasted pieces of bread, add crunch to your salad, flavor your tomato soup, are used in stuffing and meatloaf, and stand alone as a snack. How many of us eat this part of our salad with our fingers, picking them out to be individually enjoyed or even fill a bowl with only croutons and crunch away?
There are several options on the grocery shelf, but if you try making your own croutons, you might just get hooked. They can be different sizes as well as plain or seasoned. While most of us prefer crunchy croutons, they can also be soft.
With few ingredients, homemade croutons couldn't be easier and make good use of that day-old bread too stale to eat as is. A good crusty bread such as French or sourdough is desired for best results.
Olive oil or melted butter or a mixture of both and seasonings of your choice complete the ingredients. Salt, pepper, garlic and onion powder, dry ranch dressing mix, Italian seasoning, dry cheese and dried herbs all add great flavor.
Cut the bread into the desired size, toss to coat with oil or melted butter and seasonings, lay in a single layer on a lined baking sheet and bake at 375 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes, flipping halfway through. Sauteed in a skillet is also an option.
Store for up to two weeks in a sealed bag or container. Kept on hand, you might just be surprised how often you reach for a serving or two.
The salad, from Taste of Home, may sound simple but combines just the right amount of the right ingredients to make the right salad. The chicken recipe is also simple for layered goodness. This recipe is from dinnerthendessert.com.
Enjoy celebrating croutons, and happy eating.
Crispy crouton salad
- 3 tomatoes, chopped
- 6 ounces cubed mozzarella cheese
- 1 yellow pepper, diced
- 1/3 cup minced fresh basil
- 9 tablespoons balsamic vinaigrette
- Croutons
Combine first 4 ingredients in a large bowl. Pour dressing over salad and toss to coat. Sprinkle with croutons. Yields 8 servings.
Chicken Parmesan casserole
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 3 cups marinara sauce
- 2 cups each mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, divided
- 2 cups croutons
Heat oil in skillet; brown chicken, 3 to 5 minutes on each side. Add chicken, in a single layer, to baking pan; pour pan juices over chicken. Top chicken with red pepper flakes and sauce. Add 1 cup of each cheese; top with croutons then remaining cheese.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes until browned and chicken is cooked through. Yields 6 servings.
