Plastic wrap. Press and seal. Waxed paper. Parchment paper. Baking cups. Baggies. Oven bags. Slow cooker liners.
There's no shortage of items all in one drawer at the ready to help us in our everyday cooking and baking. Today, we spotlight aluminum foil.
The age-old debate of shiny vs. dull side out when baking may never be answered. The contrast in the sides comes during processing and is obvious. But hit Google looking for an answer and you will only be confused.
Some swear the shiny side reflects heat and the dull side absorbs it. Some dig deeper and say shiny reflects both radiant and infrared heat and dull absorbs more radiant heat and reflects less infrared heat. Others say it doesn't make a bit of difference if shiny is inside or out. Don't fret too much over this.
Obviously using the nonstick version definitely has a right side and a wrong side.
One thing that does make a difference is if you are covering acidic foods. Foods such as tomatoes can break down the foil and leach the aluminum into the food. Avoid it as a cover for that lasagna.
You can easily make a foil pan for baking and grilling for even heat and easy cleanup. Lay a double layer of heavy duty foil over an inverted 9-by-13-inch dish, pressing around and down the sides. Turn it over, remove the pan and crimp the ends to form a rim. Set inside the pan for easy transport.
Make packets by tightly sealing the edges together and leaving room inside for steam. Open with caution.
Our recipe focus today is grilled sides. Add some steak or chicken to the first recipe for delicious fajitas.
The cauliflower would be an unexpected dinner treat. Omit or reduce the hot sauce for less spicy heat. The recipe directions call for grilling but both could be baked in the oven at 400 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes. Both recipes are from "Reynolds Cooking with Foil."
Spring forward Sunday and happy eating.
Grilled and marinated vegetables
- 1 small green bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 small red or yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 package fresh baby portobello mushrooms, halved
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2 cloves minced garlic
- Salt and pepper
Combine all ingredients in large bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate at room temperature 15 to 20 minutes.
Place veggies on do-it-yourself heavy duty foil pan. Slide onto medium heat grill. Grill 8 to 10 minutes in covered grill, turning frequently. Slide onto baking sheet to remove from grill. Yields 4 servings.
Cauliflower packets
- 4 cups cauliflower florets
- 1/2 jar pasteurized cheese sauce
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce
Center cauliflower on heavy duty foil. Combine cheese sauce and hot sauce; spoon over cauliflower. Fold foil into packet, leaving circulation room. Grill 8 to 10 minutes in covered medium heat grill. Yields 4 servings.
