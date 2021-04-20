With spring in full swing, we are enjoying all the colorful flowers and green grass. Did you know it is also prime rhubarb time?
Rhubarb is probably not one of those regular items on your shopping list. While we are used to grabbing an apple or a pear and enjoy eating it as is, rhubarb is never considered a tasty quick snack. It needs to be cooked to enhance any sweetness, usually with added sugar.
Rhubarb is that technically tart vegetable that is legally a fruit. With its short growing season, we don't hear about it all year, and each year's first mention reminds us of these stalks with the funny name that we may not be sure what to do with.
If you choose to grow rhubarb, you will have a pretty easy time doing so. This perennial likes a cold winter, full sun and is hard to get rid of. You won't harvest it the first year and will take just a small amount the second. By the third year, you should be able to fully harvest for the next six to 10 years. Always stop harvesting by mid-June because the plants need stored energy for winter.
When shopping for rhubarb, look for heavy, firm celerylike stems. Store dry rhubarb wrapped loosely in plastic wrap in the crisper for up to a week. Always discard the chardlike leaves because they are toxic.
Most of us equate rhubarb with only pie, but it can be used for sauces, jam, punch and even soup. Avoid cooking it in aluminum or copper pans because the rhubarb's acidic reaction will turn the rhubarb brown and discolor the pan. Early season offerings need not be peeled before cooking, but later season stalks may be tough and fibrous, and benefit from peeling.
Bet you didn't know rhubarb root can be used to lighten blonde and light brown hair naturally. It is said to give a dishwater blonde a golden glow. Rhubarb really is more than pie filling.
Rhubarb is most often mentioned in the company of strawberries. Easily mix rhubarb and strawberry flavors in the dump cake from Food and Family. Serve it with whipped topping.
Freeze fresh rhubarb and gift family and friends with Christmas rhubarb bread. Wouldn't that be a nice surprise? Cut the rhubarb into 1-inch pieces, lay flat on parchment-lined baking sheet, freeze, then store in freezer bags for up to a year. This recipe is from copytkat.com.
Have a great week, and happy eating.
Rhubarb dump cake
- 4 cups chopped rhubarb
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 (3-ounce) package strawberry gelatin
- 1 white or yellow cake mix
- 1 cup water
- 1/3 cup butter, melted
Place rhubarb in 9-by-13-inch baking dish; sprinkle with sugar and gelatin. Beat cake mix, water and butter until blended. Pour over rhubarb and spread to cover completely.
Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until golden brown. Yields 16 servings.
Rhubarb bread
- 1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar
- 2/3 cup oil
- 1 egg
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 2 1/2 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 cups chopped rhubarb
- 3/4 cup chopped nuts, divided
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon butter, melted
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Combine first 5 ingredients; add sifted flour and salt. Fold in rhubarb and 1/2 cup nuts. Pour into greased and floured loaf pan.
Combine sugar, butter and cinnamon until crumbly. Add remaining nuts and sprinkle evenly over batter, lightly pressing it into batter.
Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until done. Let sit 15 minutes then remove from pan to cool completely.
