Do you ever forget to thaw something for dinner or just don't plan ahead for your evening meal? When dinner time sneaks up on us, we all probably have that one meal that can be quickly put on the table with no planning.
While a bowl of cereal often works, my usual go-to last-minute dinner is salmon patties and mac and cheese or macaroni and tomatoes. Nothing fancy, but I always have the ingredients for this meal at the ready, just in case. I don't fall back on it very often, but it's a feeling of security when I'm hungry and there's nothing else to eat in sight.
Planning ahead before we get home gives us several options, including our local deli. Chicken is probably the only meat we buy ready to eat from the deli. Other than takeout from your favorite restaurant, most of us prefer to cook our steak and pork chops at home. Head to the store deli and there's fried chicken and rotisserie chicken, freshly cooked and ready to eat.
Bringing home the rotisserie chicken and eating it as is right from the container will be one of your easiest dinners. You can usually find regular and lemon pepper flavor, which can also become so many different dishes that are almost as easy.
Have a south of the border night with chicken nachos, tacos, enchiladas or quesadillas. Put chicken chunks in your green salad or Caesar salad, or make chicken salad perfect for topping croissants.
A can of cream of chicken soup will help make chicken and rice, chicken and noodles, tetrazzini, Alfredo, cacciatore and chicken pot pie. Chicken, rice, broccoli and soup will produce chicken divan worthy of praise. White chicken chili and homemade chicken soup hit the spot when we are under the weather or feeling tip top.
If you have tried barbecue chicken pizza, you know it's a special treat and super easy using rotisserie chicken, barbecue sauce and sliced red onions. Maybe it's time to recycle the ramen chicken salad with coleslaw mix that we were crazy about several years ago.
The drippings in the bottom of the container are so flavorful for making gravy. Be sure to utilize these drippings in other dishes, too, especially if chicken broth is called for and especially in your pasta dishes.
I turn regularly to "Rotisserie Chickens to the Rescue" for easy dinner ideas and today's recipes. The teriyaki bowls are filling and so tasty. Chicken tacos are a nice change from ground beef and the perfect use of leftover chicken. All the spices work well together, and you can personalize your toppings.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Teriyaki rice bowl
- 1 cup baby carrots, sliced crosswise into 1/4-inch pieces
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 1 (12-ounce) bottle teriyaki sauce (glaze, not marinade)
- 2 1/2 cups bite-size chunks rotisserie chicken, skinless
- 1 cup sliced mushrooms
- 1 large green onion, sliced
- 4 cups hot rice
Bring carrots and juice to simmer over medium heat; cook, covered, until carrots are tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in sauce, chicken and mushrooms. Boil 3 minutes, stirring frequently.
Remove from heat and stir in onion. Place 1 cup rice among 4 bowls; ladle chicken mixture over rice. Yields 4 servings.
Chicken tacos
- 1/2 teaspoon each garlic powder, onion powder, dried and crumbled oregano, and chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 2 1/2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
- 3 tablespoons water
- 8 taco shells
- Shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, shredded cheese, salsa, sour cream (optional)
Combine spices. Heat oil in skillet over medium heat. Add chicken and spice blend; stir to combine. Stir in water and cook, covered, for 3 minute, stirring frequently. Divide chicken among taco shells. Top with optional choices. Yields 4 servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.