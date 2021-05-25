One morning before work, I put a brisket in the oven for all-day cooking for a delicious dinner. My daughter, Sarah, was still living at home at the time, and I appreciated her thoughts of conservation when she thought I had accidentally left the oven on and turned it off.
I knew something was wrong when I stepped inside the front door and that beefy aroma didn't greet me. Not done on purpose, we moved on to something else for dinner, but more than 20 years later, it's a memory with each subsequent brisket.
While I love corned beef brisket on St. Patrick's Day, a plain beef brisket is my choice the rest of the year. Sliced and served as the main dish, second-day leftovers are just as good on sandwiches.
You can buy a whole brisket, the flat or the point. Ideally, because the point has less fat than the flat, they are cooked as one. An up to 1-inch even fat cap means more even tenderness and flavor for this not naturally tender cut. Marbling is also important in this cut of meat.
Coming from the lower chest of the cow, there are lots of muscle and tendons, so the most important cooking technique is low and slow. Marinating a minimum of 12 hours makes a difference, too.
When buying brisket, consider half a pound per serving, more if you are going for leftovers and, as with any meal, depending on what else is available to eat with the meal. A whole brisket may come with sticker shock, will shrink up to 40% and won't be fall-apart tender. It can, however, be tasty and tender and worth the investment of time and money.
Best roasted, smoked or put in a slow cooker, brisket is a good option for the upcoming holiday weekend. Cooked 40 to 60 minutes per pound, it requires no constant attention.
Smoked brisket should be cooked with the point end toward the heat source. Roasted, it should be loosely wrapped in foil. In the slow cooker, the brisket can be cut in two and a little broth added. All low and slow, and this is one cut of meat where extra cooking time enhances instead of hurting. Simply seasoned or topped with barbecue sauce during the last hour of cooking, family and friends will remember a properly cooked brisket as special.
Today's recipes are both from the low and slow section. I'm sharing my favorite brisket recipe I've used for so long — the card is all stained up from liquid smoke and Worcestershire sauce splatters.
The red potatoes make a nice side dish for the beef brisket, as well as chicken and pork. Both dishes cook while you can have fun.
Spend some time this weekend remembering and honoring, and happy eating.
Beef brisket
- 1 (3- to 4-pound) beef brisket
Marinade:
- 2 tablespoons liquid smoke
- 1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon onion salt
- 1 teaspoon garlic salt
- 2 teaspoons pepper
Mix all marinade ingredients. Pour over brisket and rub in. Cover with foil and marinate in fridge overnight. Bake, covered, at 250 degrees for 6 to 7 hours.
Creamy red potatoes
- 2 pounds small red potatoes, quartered
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- 1 can cream of potato soup
- 1 envelope ranch salad dressing mix
Place potatoes in slow cooker. Beat together remaining ingredients until well blended; stir into potatoes. Cover and cook on low for 8 hours or until tender. Yields 6 servings.
