I like to check the fun calendar just in case there's something worth celebrating. So far this year, today is the most noteworthy holiday: No Housework Day. Definitely worth celebrating.
Fast forward to Tuesday: Peach Cobbler Day. Peach has always been my favorite cobbler or pie. Served warm with vanilla ice cream, it is hard to beat.
Pie is good, but cobbler, with its cakelike topping resembling a bumpy cobblestone, is easier to make than the double-crust pie. Batter, biscuits, dumplings — whatever your topping preference, you are in for a treat.
While we have a few months to wait for fresh peaches, canned and frozen ones come to the rescue. It isn't necessary to peel the fresh peaches because baking them will soften the skin enough to be almost unnoticeable.
Carefully lower two or three peaches at a time into boiling water. Remove after 30 seconds and place immediately into ice water for easy-peasy peeling. It is a good idea to prebake fresh peaches for a bit so they are completely cooked when the topping is done.
Canned peaches can be drained or undrained, depending on the recipe. If drained, use the syrup over pancakes and ice cream, instead of cold water for gelatin, or add it to your smoothie. Frozen peaches can be set out at room temperature for 10 minutes or so to thaw enough to become cobbler filling. Easiest is the already thickened pie filling.
Today's recipes are family favorites. The cobbler recipe is from my mother. Instead of all peach slices, I add a can of pie filling mixed together before adding to the batter. I think Mom would approve. Substitute two cans of your favorite pie filling for a nice home-style dessert that's great for potluck.
That Joplin Woman gave me the pretzel salad recipe, and it really is an oldie but goodie. Use it as a salad or dessert. It is extra cool and extra tasty as the weather warms up.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Easy peach cobbler
- 6 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup flour
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1 can peach pie filling
- 1 can peach slices, undrained
- Ground cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place butter in 9-by-13-inch baking dish and melt in oven. Mix flour, sugar, milk, baking powder and salt. Pour over melted butter. Pour peaches over batter. Do not mix. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Bake 35 to 45 minutes. Yields 10 servings.
Strawberry pretzel salad
- 3/4 cup butter
- 2 cups pretzel pieces plus 2 tablespoons sugar
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- 2 cups whipped topping
- 1 (6-ounce) package strawberry gelatin
- 2 cups hot water
- 1/2 cup cold water
- 2 (10-ounce) packages frozen strawberries, thawed
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter in 9-by-13-inch baking dish in oven. Add pretzels and sugar. Bake 10 minutes. Cool.
Beat cream cheese and 3/4 cup sugar till smooth; fold in whipped topping. Spread over pretzels. Dissolve gelatin in hot water. Stir in cold water then strawberries; pour over cream cheese layer and refrigerate until smooth. Yields 12 servings.
