Top of the morning to you. Hopefully you are bright-eyed and bushy-tailed after losing an hour of sleep this week and ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Traditional corned beef and cabbage is what most of us think of for dinner on March 17. Other choices are meat and vegetable shepherd’s pie topped with mashed potatoes, Irish soda bread with currants or raisins, colcannon featuring cabbage and mashed potatoes, and hearty Irish stew.
If you haven’t planned ahead for St. Patrick’s Day food, you can still celebrate with food you probably have readily available at home.
One of the easiest ways to celebrate the day is with a bottle of green food coloring. There’s a long list of foods you can turn Irish with a couple of drops: eggs, pancakes, cupcakes, deviled eggs, cookies, frosting, spaghetti and even mashed potatoes.
The pancakes and sugar cookies are pretty easy to shape like shamrocks. Use lime gelatin for a festive poke cake. Whipped topping is one of the most versatile dessert and fruit salad makers that’s easy to give that emerald glow. Leprechauns will have nothing on you when you are armed with green food coloring.
In recent years I have fixed the corned beef and fixings in the slow cooker, and it has turned out great. I usually substitute beef stock for the water but either is fine, and I didn’t bother with adding the cabbage later. Put it on top when filling the slow cooker, and it is fine. This recipe is from “Fix-It and Forget-It.”
Your leftover brisket turns into a different meal with the hash. It is super easy and served with poached or fried eggs for breakfast or dinner. This recipe is from simply recipes.com.
The brisket can also be featured in a Reuben sandwich and chop all the leftovers, add a can of diced tomatoes and enjoy some soup.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day, and happy eating.
Corned beef and cabba
ge
3 carrots, cut in 3-inch pieces
3-4 pound corned beef brisket
2 medium onions, quartered
4 medium potatoes, quartered
1 cup water
Half small head of cabbage, cut in wedges
Layer all but cabbage in slow cooker. Cover and cook on low 8-10 hours or high 5-6 hours. Push cabbage down in liquid. Cover and cook on high 2-3 hours. Yields 6 to 8 servings.
Corned beef hash
2 tablespoons butter
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2-3 cups finely chopped cooked corn beef
2-3 cups chopped cooked potatoes
Salt and pepper
Melt butter in skillet over medium heat; saute onion. Stir in potatoes and corned beef; spread evenly over pan. Increase heat to medium high and press down mixture. Cook until brown. Do not stir. Flip, press down and brown. Salt and pepper to taste. Yields 4 to 6 servings.
