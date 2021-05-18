Growing up, our parents weren't ones to regularly go camping.
We did sometimes go to Oklahoma, where my dad's boss owned a cabin and the main draw was fishing. The cabin was one room with a big screened porch, no running water and an outhouse. There was electricity, so the cook stove made roughing it a little easier. We never knew what we would find when the roll-away beds were unfolded after months of being covered. There was a peacock on the property that woke you with a sound that could only be described as a woman screaming in major distress, which caused major trauma the first time you heard it.
We looked forward to going to the cabin.
These days, we almost always have a brush pile, compliments of trees cut down on our property, which means the closest we come to camping is a bonfire behind the barn. We, like most people who cook over an outdoor fire, usually roast hot dogs over the flames and coals as it has been done for many years. Simple, easy and satisfying. But even the hot dog can be elevated. Heat the hot dog on the stick, then wrap it in a raw biscuit and return to the heat to make a pig in a blanket.
Come to find out, there's more to be roasted than hot dogs. Fruit is a good option. Pineapple, apples, bananas and pears work well. Cover a dry strawberry with marshmallow cream, toast over the coals and drizzle with chocolate sauce for a yummy s'mores alternative.
Wrap bacon around the stick and toast over the fire for breakfast, or line up chunks of meat and veggies for kebabs. Skewer bread dough on the stick, cook over the heat, then cover with butter. Make the bread sweet with cinnamon sugar or savory with garlic powder and herbs.
A 1911 requirement to obtain a Boy Scout cooking badge was to make dough from scratch and then bake bread on a stick over a fire. Today, we just need the dough from the store.
Starbursts on the stick become crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. Roasted bell peppers can be used in other dishes, and sandwiches can be toasted on a forked stick. There are so many food items we usually don't think about cooking on a stick.
Foregoing the stick and focusing on the fire, a cast-iron skillet, Dutch oven or heavy-duty aluminum foil are handy to have on hand. Fried potatoes and onions just taste better cooked over a campfire in a cast-iron skillet. Wrap the food in the foil packets for no cleanup, or relax and let the Dutch oven take its time to work its magic.
If the rain ever stops and you can make memories camping on weekends or building a bonfire in your backyard, here's a few ideas for cooking on a stick or over the coals from spoonuniversity.com that are fun and tasty.
Happy camping, and happy eating.
Ham and cheese sandwich
Spread bread slice with mayo; layer with ham, cheese and pickles. Top with another slice of bread and cut into quarters. Toast each quarter on stick until cheese melts.
Corn in husk
Soak corn in husk in water for 30 to 40 minutes. Place directly on coals. Husk will burn, but turn frequently to avoid burning corn. Cool. Remove husk and slather with butter.
Banana boat
Slice banana peel lengthwise. Fill with a quartered marshmallow and chocolate chips. Wrap in foil and roast on coals 5 to 8 minutes.
Cooked apples
Core and quarter apple. Place on foil and top with butter, cinnamon and brown sugar. Wrap in foil and roast on coals for 5 to 8 minutes.
Filled waffle cones
Fill waffle cone with chocolate pieces and marshmallows. Wrap in foil and roast 7 to 10 minutes.
