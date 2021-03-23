Spring has sprung, and it's time for new beginnings. Or renewing old ones.
I need to dig out the waffle iron, clean it up and start using it. And I probably won't even use it for waffles. The waffle iron means no oven heat as temperatures rise. As we get busier, the fact that the waffle iron cooks on both sides at one time means less kitchen time and more fun time.
Slice some apples or pineapple, dip in cinnamon and sugar and cook in a sprayed waffle iron. Tater tots and hash browns can become the perfect foundation for a fried or poached egg.
Biscuits will have crispy tops and bottoms and hold on to that gravy. French toast will be crispy, too. Canned cinnamon rolls are fun shapes ready for icing. Scrambled eggs come out ready for a breakfast sandwich or by themselves, filled with fresh veggies and herbs.
There's one fewer appliance when you use the waffle iron as a panini press as well as for quesadillas. Cook hamburger patties to the desired doneness, add cheese and cook for a few more seconds for quick cheeseburgers.
Cornbread cooks quickly, and leftover mashed potatoes and stuffing become unexpected sides. Main-dish crab cakes or salmon patties can be cooked on both sides at once to save time.
Pour brownie and cake batter into the iron for quick treats. Cookie dough turns into a conversation piece. The waffle maker divots provide holding wells for frosting, ice cream and whatever else is placed on top.
A waffle iron grilled cheese means no turning. I saw that Martha Stewart uses mayonnaise instead of butter when making this sandwich. Unable to let go of the butter completely, I grilled one side of the bread slices with butter then put the cheese between the slices with mayo on the outside of the sandwich and grilled both sides. The mayo didn't affect the taste and made the sandwich much crispier and better. From now on, it's Martha's way for grilled cheese.
Today's omelet recipe, from thecozycook.com, can be made to order. Bacon, diced tomatoes, jalapenos — perfect for a to-go breakfast sandwich on a piece of toast. The churros, from kitchencravings.com, fit the bill for breakfast, snack or dessert. Serve warm and enjoy.
Happy spring, and happy eating.
Omelet
- 3 eggs
- 1/8 cup shredded cheese
- 1 sausage link, cooked and diced
- 1 tablespoon diced bell pepper
- 1 tablespoon diced yellow onion
- Salt and pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients and whisk vigorously. Pour into preheated, sprayed waffle iron. Check after 2 minutes; cook 1 more minute if necessary. Yields 1 serving.
Churro waffles
- 1 cup water
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup flour
- 2 eggs
- Cinnamon sugar
Add water, butter and salt to saucepan. Bring to boil and stir until butter is melted. Stir in flour until ball forms. Stir in eggs until mixture becomes uniform again.
Roll 1 1/2 tablespoon of dough into ball and place in center of one of four sections of preheated, sprayed waffle iron. Repeat 3 times. Cook until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Shake in plastic bag containing cinnamon sugar. Repeat with remaining dough.
