While I always look forward to the first watermelon of the year, it is sometimes like that first pancake of the batch — not quite perfection.
Last week was opening day for our watermelon season and, despite a thicker than normal rind, it didn't disappoint. I'm already thinking ahead to the next servings. What's better for Fourth of July than big slices of ice cold watermelon?
Full of antioxidants and amino acids, this fat free and low sodium fruit boasts more than 1,000 varieties to savor. Its fiber content requires self-control so as not to over eat in a single day — no easy feat once you start snacking.
One discussion about watermelon I find interesting is whether or not to sprinkle salt on the slice or chunks. Salt is said to enhance the natural sweetness and downplay any bitterness. It brings the juice to the top and ensures consistently juicy bites.
The extra sodium forms a natural sports drink for hydration and, at a mere 40 calories per cup, watermelon is a smart summer weather choice. The salt addition is certainly worth a try.
Careful carving can provide a pretty serving bowl from the hollowed out melon. Cut a little slice off the side of the melon so it will sit flat on the table. Freehand your design or sketch your idea on the melon with a marker. With some practice and patience, oohs and aahs are sure to come your way for this presentation.
Avoid a possible mess for young and old by slicing the watermelon like a pie into triangles with the rind edge on the bottom then stick a popsicle stick through the rind for easy eating.
However it's sliced, I'm looking forward to more mouth-watering watermelon moments in the coming months.
While a watermelon is good eating on it's own, there are several ways to dress it up. The sorbet, with two ingredients, is easy and refreshing and from thingsmadewell.com.
Serve the salsa, from acouplecooks.com, with tortilla chips for the perfect summer treat. Watermelon, feta and basil are a common combination that's tried and true.
While the raisins and food coloring are optional, they are needed for the bread in order for it to look like watermelon when sliced. It is quite tasty and quite the conversation piece.
Happy Fourth of July and happy eating.
Watermelon sorbet
- 3 cups cubed watermelon
- 1/2 cup lime juice
Freeze melon overnight. Process melon and lime juice in food processor until sorbet-like texture. Add more lime juice as needed. Serve immediately. Yields 4 servings.
Watermelon salsa
- 8 cups cubed watermelon
- 2 mini cucumbers, sliced
- 2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
- Zest of 1/2 lemon
- 4 basil leaves, chopped
Arrange melon and cucumber on platter. Sprinkle with remaining ingredients. Serve immediately. Yields 8 servings.
Watermelon bread
- 1 1/2 cups watermelon chunks
- 1 stick butter, softened
- 2 eggs
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 2 cups flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup raisins, optional
- Red food coloring, optional
Process melon in food processor until smooth. Combine butter and sugar in medium bowl; add eggs and combine. Add 1 cup melon puree and food coloring; combine. Add remaining ingredients; combine.
Pour into sprayed loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Yields 1 loaf.
