Spring is a time of new beginnings with new life springing up. It also looks like new grocery options are beginning to spring up.
Pop Tarts are debuting dessert flavors lemon creme pie, banana creme pie, peach cobbler and tropical mango. Pepsi is adding seasonal marshmallow Peeps for Pepsi x Peeps. Oreo is releasing a strawberry frosted doughnut flavor.
Let's focus today on tried-and-true spring traditions, namely those for Easter.
Ham can be glazed with pineapple, apricot, brown sugar, root beer, Coke, Pepsi, mustard, apple butter and honey, to name a few options. My baked ham memories are of the bone-in ham topped with pineapple slices and studded with cloves.
One of food's best leftovers, ham, shines later in sandwiches, topping scalloped potatoes, paired with pasta and a big part of a chef salad. It is also the perfect egg sidekick for breakfast. If you go the bone-in route, you should have a big pot of ham and beans in your future.
Leftover boiled eggs were at one time a given when we all dyed Easter eggs for hiding. Still a fun Easter tradition, coloring eggs has gone more and more by the wayside as plastic eggs are the favorite choice for fun and games, especially for rainy day indoor activities.
Making it less urgent to find all the eggs hidden in the house by using plastic ones, we also miss out on the leftover eggs that are perfect for egg, chicken and tuna sandwiches, as well as sliced for salad additions.
Deviled eggs still find their way to many holiday tables. They can be as simple as traditionally made with mayo, mustard and vinegar. They can also be dressed up with yogurt, hot sauce, cream cheese, relish, bacon and herbs. Remembering That Joplin Woman, no matter the filling, deviled eggs deserve a sprinkle of paprika to make them special.
The roasted vegetables are the perfect side dish for ham as well as other entrees. Onions, celery, parsnips and leeks can be mixed and matched with the listed veggies to make it just right for your family. This recipe is from goodhousekeeping.com.
The best Easter dessert just may be carrot cake like the one from Taste of Home. Super moist and topped with rich frosting, you will want to either eat it first or be sure to save room for later.
Have a blessed Easter, and happy eating.
Herb roasted root vegetables
- 1 1/2 pounds baby potatoes, halved
- 1 pound baby carrots, halved
- 1 bunch radishes, trimmed and halved
- 3 tablespoons oil
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/4 cup parsley, chopped
Bring large pot of water and 1 tablespoon salt with potatoes and carrots to boil. Cover and simmer 7 minutes; drain.
Toss veggies with oil, thyme and salt and pepper. Place in single layer on large rimmed baking sheet. Roast 20 minutes at 450 degrees. Remove from oven and sprinkle with parsley. Yields 4 to 6 servings.
Carrot cake
- 4 eggs
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 cup oil
- 2 cups flour
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 2 cups grated carrots
Combine eggs, sugar and oil. Combine dry ingredients; beat into egg mixture. Stir in carrots.
Pour into two 9-inch greased cake pans. Bake 35 to 40 minutes at 350 degrees. Cool in pans 10 minutes then remove from pans to cool completely on wire rack before frosting.
Yields 16 servings.
Frosting
- 1/2 cup soft butter
- 3 ounces soft cream cheese
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 3 3/4 cups confectioners' sugar
- 2 to 3 tablespoons milk
- 1 cup chopped walnuts, optional
Cream butter and cream cheese until light and fluffy. Beat in vanilla then confectioners' sugar. Add enough milk for spreading consistency. Stir in nuts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.