Anyone who knows me knows I like to cook but love to eat. There are very few foods that don't make my taste buds sing.
One of those foods lacking music for me is okra. If it is a side option, it's always my husband, Chris', choice. Fried okra has become a popular way to trim your dinner, and it would be perfect for serving with Father's Day dinner this weekend.
If you grow your own okra, also known as "lady fingers," you know these plants with their pretty flowers and green pods can be harvested every other day about two months after planting, when the pods are 2 to 3 inches long.
If you didn't plant a spineless version, you will need gloves for the harvesting of this fruit that is eaten as a vegetable. Store it loosely wrapped in plastic wrap in the crisper.
If you aren't eating the okra within a couple of days of picking, slice or leave whole and freeze in a freezer bag for later use. Blanching before freezing is an option, and freezing means it's available this winter. If stored in the fridge or frozen, bring the okra to room temperature before cooking.
While some foods benefit from low and slow, just the opposite works best with okra. While the mucilage, or slime, in okra may help remove toxins from the body, cooking high and fast will help make the okra texture less gelatinous.
But, cooking low and slow does make okra super tender. It's good sauteed or grilled and can be precooked before adding to other dishes. Because of it's high water content, frying in a deep Dutch oven will help reduce splatters.
While okra can shine on it's own, it's a natural thickener for soups and stews and mandatory for gumbo. At 33 calories for a raw cup of okra, the greener it is, the fresher it is. When buying fresh okra, pick pods that are firm but not hard.
Prime okra time is upon us so be ready to take advantage of this "Southern popcorn."
The fried okra recipe, from Spruceeats.com, highlights the high and fast of cooking okra. Great seasoning makes it yummy.
Okra and tomatoes are a classic combo that's also seasoned well. This recipe is from Food Network.
Happy Father's Day, and happy eating.
Fried okra
- 1 pound fresh okra
- 2 eggs
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 1/2 cups cornmeal
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne, optional
- Vegetable oil
Beat eggs and water well. In separate bowl, combine cornmeal and seasonings.
Heat at least 1/2-inch oil in Dutch oven to sizzling. Place okra in egg and toss to coat; remove with fork, letting excess egg drip off. Toss in cornmeal.
Fry in batches until brown and crispy; remove with slotted spoon or spider and drain on paper towels. Yields 4 servings.
Okra and tomatoes
- 4 garlic cloves, smashed
- 3 tablespoons vegetable or olive oil
- 4 cups fresh okra, ends removed and cut lengthwise
- 1 small onion, wedged
- Salt and pepper
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
- Cider vinegar
Saute garlic in olive oil over medium heat. Add okra and onion; season with salt and pepper. Cook until tender, 10 to 12 minutes.
Add tomatoes; cook until just bursting, about 3 minutes. Finish with a splash of cider vinegar. Yield 4 servings.
