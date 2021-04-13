As many of you can imagine, Gary Stubblefield’s mother, Virginia Stubblefield Stepp, has some stories to tell. Today’s story is a great one that isn’t about Gary, but it is about food.
The year was 1963, and for her 21st birthday, Virginia’s father-in-law, Paul Stubblefield, gifted her with a trip to Independence, Missouri, where he was to interview former President Harry Truman at the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum. Paul was a well-known writer whose byline was seen in The Joplin Globe, The Kansas City Star and on numerous freelance articles.
While Paul conducted the interview, Virginia checked out the museum. Quietly minding her own business, she was taken aback when a guard approached her and asked if she was Virginia Stubblefield.
Sure that she hadn’t broken any rules, she hesitantly acknowledged her identity. The guard asked her to come with him. How could she be in trouble? She hadn’t touched a thing.
Virginia was shown to a room where she was greeted by Truman and Paul. She never expected to meet the former president, and yet, there he was.
Truman spoke up and said, “I understand today is your birthday. Do you know what we ought to do?”
Virginia could never have guessed what was in store for her.
Turns out that very day happened to also be Bess Truman’s birthday. Because she never drove, a car was sent to the Truman residence, and the former first lady was driven from her home to the museum for a joint birthday celebration lunch.
The table was set with ham-and-cheese sandwiches. A shocked Virginia joined the other three, and the foursome enjoyed a special time together.
Virginia remembers Bess Truman as a sweet, regular person who shared that she really never cared for Washington, D.C., or when the media talked badly about her husband and daughter. Apparently, Harry Truman still experienced nightmares from ordering the bombing that ended World War II, even though his wife said he really had no other choice but to order the bombing — long-lasting residuals for both of them from his time in office.
Sharing the same birthday was not the only thing that made the two women kindred spirits. Bess Truman’s given name was Elizabeth Virginia, so the shared name was an additional bond.
Each year following the meeting until her death in 1982, Bess Truman saw to it that Virginia received a birthday card on their birthday. Even if it had been sent by an assistant, there was personal thought behind it. It is such a sweet story and wonderful memory for Virginia. I’m so glad she shared it.
In anticipation of Truman Day on May 8, today we share Bess Truman’s recipe for Ozark pudding from cdkitchen.com. She was known as a great cook who enjoyed cooking for her husband.
Toasted pecans are tasty with the apples. While not exactly the same, we celebrate the ham-and-cheese lunch with sliders from averiecooks.com. You will want several of these.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Bess Truman’s Ozark pudding
1 egg
3/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons flour
1 1/4 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup chopped peeled apples
1/2 cup chopped nuts
1 teaspoon vanilla
Beat egg and sugar until smooth. Add next 3 ingredients; blend well. Fold in remaining ingredients. Pour into greased 10-inch pie pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Pudding will fall when removed from oven. Yields 6 servings.
Ham and cheese sliders
1 (12-count) package Hawaiian sweet rolls, slices in two half “slabs” of top and bottom (don’t separate the rolls)
3/4 pound thinly sliced deli ham
3/4 pound thinly sliced Swiss cheese
1 stick unsalted butter, melted
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon poppy seeds
2 teaspoons dried minced onion
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Lay bottom slab of rolls in a 9-by-13-inch foil-lined and sprayed baking pan.
Evenly layer ham then cheese over slab, then add top slab.
Combine remaining ingredients; pour over rolls and spread out evenly.
Cover with foil; let stand 10 minutes. Bake, covered, for 20 minutes at 350 degrees then uncovered for 3 to 5 minutes. Yields 12 sliders.
