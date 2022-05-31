Nolan and Wanda Edmondson will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on May 31, 2022. The couple were married on May 31, 1947, soon after Nolan returned from military service during World War II.
Nolan worked at B.F. Goodrich before retiring after 39 years, when the Miami, Oklahoma, location closed. Wanda was a homemaker but also worked at Crowder, Newman’s Department Store, and the Seneca News Dispatch. She later retired after several years managing Somethin’ to Wear, a clothing store in Seneca.
They have one daughter, Jan (Edmondson) Cox, and son-in-law Jerry; one granddaughter, Dr. Amanda (Cox) Moehsmer, and husband Jesse; and one grandson, Brian Cox.
The family invites family and friends to help them celebrate through a card shower. Their address is: 2601 Oakridge Extension, Apt. 126, Neosho, MO 64850.
