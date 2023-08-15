Dear Heloise: My fiancee is coming over for dinner, along with her parents, and I’ve decided to make dinner for them on one of the evenings they are here. I’ve never met her parents before, but they are traveling almost a thousand miles to meet me. I’d like to make a good impression.
My fiancee loved your recipe for hot potato salad, so she suggested I make that alongside the rest of the dinner I’m planning. The only problem is that I don’t have the recipe. Would you reprint that for me? The dinner is scheduled for the beginning of September.
— Steven K., Santa Barbara, Calif.
Steven: This has been an all-time favorite in my family for many years, and it’s so easy to make! I know your future in-laws will enjoy it too. Here it is:
2 pounds small white potatoes
Boiling water
1/2 cup bacon, diced
3/4 cup onion, minced
1 1/2 teaspoons flour
4 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 to 1/3 cup vinegar
1/2 cup water
2 teaspoons snipped fresh parsley
1 teaspoon celery seeds
1/2 cup radishes
Celery leaves
One hour before serving, cook unpeeled potatoes in a saucepan filled with 1 inch of boiling water. When tender, peel and cut into 1/4-inch slices. (Large potatoes peeled and cut into chunks will do fine.)
In a small skillet, fry the bacon until crisp. Add 1/2 cup of the onion and saute until it’s just tender, not browned.
In a separate bowl, mix the flour, sugar, salt and pepper. Stir in the vinegar and 1/2 cup of water until smooth. Add to the bacon and stir on simmer until slightly thickened.
Pour this dressing over the hot potatoes. Add the remaining onion, parsley, celery seeds and radishes. Serve lightly tossed and garnished with celery leaves.
This recipe can be increased by simply doubling the above ingredients. Or if there is an ingredient you wish to reduce, go ahead — make it your own.
This recipe is often requested not only because it’s easy to make, it’s a tasty addition to just about any meal. You can find it in my pamphlet “Heloise’s All-Time Favorite Recipes.” To get a copy of this and other family favorites recipes, just go to www.Heloise.com or send $5, along with a self-addressed, stamped, long envelope to: Heloise/Favorites, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
— Heloise
CANNED GOODSDear Heloise: Is it OK for me to store my canned goods in the garage? With the double- and triple-digit temperatures we’ve been having, I’m worried about storing food in my garage.
— Keely M., Portland, Maine
Keely, I know many people feel it’s safe to store food in the garage, but it’s actually not safe at all.
According to the Department of Agriculture, canned foods should be stored in a cool, dry place away from extremes temperatures. Try to keep all canned foods at a temperature that’s at, or below, 70 degrees Fahrenheit — but not so low that the foods freeze.
I know storage space is often difficult to come by, but maybe try storing things in a bin under a bed or in a closet under a set of stairs — not in a basement where it’s often damp or an attic where it can get too cold or hot. This also applies to storing things under a sink or in an outdoor shed.
— Heloise
