Kenneth Jenkins will celebrate his 90th birthday Friday. He was born on Dec. 17, 1931.
Jenkins, a lifelong resident of the Joplin area, has been married to his wife, Billie Jenkins, for 67 years.
JOPLIN, MO - Bruce Welker, age 65, a maintenance manager, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory.
JOPLIN, MO - Marie Estes, 83, an educator, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Grace Episcopal Church, Carthage. Eastern Star service 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Thornhill-Dillon Mortuary Chapel
CARTHAGE, MO - Karen Sue Johnson, 81, administrative services manager for Jasper County 911 call center, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Ulmer Funeral Home Chapel, Carthage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.