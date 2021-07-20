Even if you’ve never made homemade bread or worked with yeast before, this homemade crusty artisan bread is for you.
It’s the perfect beginner recipe because it only requires four ingredients without any special pans or mixer, there’s no kneading or complicated shaping involved, and 95% of the work is hands-off. Bread masters will also appreciate this recipe because it delivers delicious flavor, a slightly crisp and mega chewy crust, and those signature soft holes inside like ciabatta or French bread.
When it comes to bread, the term “artisan” doesn’t mean one particular thing. But generally, artisan bread is homemade, fresh, crusty and deliciously rustic-looking. An artisan is a skilled worker, one who works with their hands. But ironically, there isn’t much work involved with this recipe.
Serve artisan bread with homemade honey butter, crab dip, beer cheese dip, spinach dip, mac and cheese, bruschetta as pictured, or anything and everything.
Homemade artisan bread
- 3 1/4 cups bread flour spooned and leveled, plus more for hands and pan
- 2 teaspoons instant yeast
- 2 teaspoons coarse salt
- 1 1/2 cups cool water
- Optional: cornmeal for dusting pan
In a large ungreased mixing bowl, whisk the flour, yeast and salt together. Pour in the cool water and gently mix together with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon. The dough will seem dry and shaggy, but keep working it until all the flour is moistened.
If needed, use your hands to work the dough ingredients together. The dough will be sticky. Shape into a ball in the bowl as best you can.
Cover the dough tightly with plastic wrap or aluminum foil and set on the counter at room temperature. Allow to rise for 2-3 hours. The dough will just about double in size, stick to the sides of the bowl and have a lot of air bubbles.
You can continue with step 4 immediately, but for absolute best flavor and texture, I strongly recommend letting this risen dough rest in the refrigerator for at least 12 hours and up to 3 days. Place covered dough in the refrigerator for 12 hours to 3 days.
I usually let it rest in the refrigerator for about 18 hours. The dough will puff up during this time but may begin to deflate after 2 days. That’s fine and normal, nothing to worry about.
Lightly dust a large nonstick baking sheet — with or without rims and make sure it’s nonstick — with flour and/or cornmeal. Turn the cold dough out onto a floured work surface. Using a sharp knife or bench scraper, cut dough in half. Some air bubbles will deflate as you work with it.
Place dough halves on prepared baking sheet. Using floured hands, shape into 2 long loaves about 9 by 13 inches each and about 3 inches apart. Loosely cover and allow to rest for 45 minutes. You will bake the dough on this prepared baking sheet.
During this 45 minutes, preheat the oven to 475 degrees.
When ready to bake, using a sharp knife or bread lame — some even use kitchen shears —score the bread loaves with 3 slashes, about 1/2-inch deep. “Score” means make a shallow cut. If the shaped loaves flattened out during the 45 minutes, use floured hands to narrow them out along the sides again.
Optional for a slightly crispier crust: After the oven is preheated and bread is scored, place a shallow metal or cast-iron baking pan or skillet on the bottom oven rack. I usually use a metal 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Carefully and quickly pour 3-4 cups of boiling water into it. Place the scored dough-baking pan on a higher rack and quickly shut the oven, trapping the steam inside. The steam helps create a crispier crust.
Place the shaped and scored dough (on the flour/cornmeal dusted pan) in the preheated oven on the center rack. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the crust is golden brown. Gently tap the loaves. If they sound hollow, the bread is done.
Remove the bread from the oven and allow to cool for at least 5 minutes before slicing and serving. Store leftovers loosely covered at room temperature for up to 5 days or in the refrigerator for up to 10 days. Makes two 8-inch loaves.
Homemade honey butter
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
- 1/3 cup honey
- 3 tablespoons powdered sugar
- 1/4–1/2 teaspoon sea salt
In a large bowl using a hand-held mixer or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter for 1 minute on medium speed until completely smooth and creamy.
Beat in the remaining ingredients, starting with only 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Beat on medium speed until completely smooth. You can also do this by hand with a fork and some muscle. Scrape down the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula as needed. Taste. Add more salt — up to 1/4 teaspoon — if desired.
Serve with a drizzle of honey and/or a sprinkle of sea salt. Cover leftovers tightly and store in the refrigerator for up to a week or so.
— Adapted from sallysbakingaddiction.com.
