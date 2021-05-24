As we start to safely come together, I thought it would be fun and pretty to bring back the gathering board.
I assembled this Mediterranean-ish board on the occasion of a patio visit with my longest friend, Jenn, who I've known since first grade, and her husband, Kevin. They live in Chicago and were visiting family in Kansas City. During the pandemic, they planned two weddings, gave up and got married, and now have a big party planned in September. I can barely wait.
It was so lovely to sit and catch up around this yummy snacky food. They brought sparkling rose to accompany and tiramisu from a local Italian joint for dessert.
In addition to my usual crostini, I added soft pretzel bites to the mix. They were a huge hit. I was shocked at how easy and fun these were to make; it is only encouraging my bread-making obsession. Stay tuned.
Below, find the list of gathering board ingredients pictured. You don’t need a theme, but be sure to lay out a variety of shapes, colors and textures, balancing sweet and salt. Next, find the recipe for the pretzel bites. Make them with your kiddos — they would love it.
Mediterranean gathering board
Carbs: Soft pretzel bites, crostini, healthy nut thin crackers.
Veggies: orange and yellow bell pepper, artichokes, celery, cucumber, edamame, olives.
Fruit: red grapes, dried apricot.
Protein: roasted almonds, salami, marinated mozzarella balls, Parmesan crisps.
Dips: hummus, bruschetta, spinach artichoke dip.
Soft pretzel bites
- 1 1/2 cups warm water, plus 9 more cups for step 5
- 1 packet instant yeast (2 1/4 teaspoons)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, previously melted and not scorching hot
- 3 3/4 to 4 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for the counter surface
- 1/2 cup baking soda
- 1 large egg, beaten (optional)
- Coarse sea salt for sprinkling
Whisk the yeast into 1 1/2 cups warm water. Allow to sit for 1 minute. Some clusters of yeast may remain.
Add salt, brown sugar, and melted butter. Whisk until fairly combined. Slowly add 3 cups of flour, 1 cup at a time. Mix with a wooden spoon (or dough hook attached to stand mixer) until dough is thick. Add 3/4 cup more flour until the dough is no longer sticky. If it is still sticky, add up to 1/4 cup more. Poke the dough with your finger — if it bounces back, it is ready to knead.
Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead the dough for about 3 minutes, then shape into a ball. Place in a large greased mixing bowl. I usually use nonstick spray to grease it, but olive oil works too. Cover and let the dough rest in a warm area for about 10 minutes.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.
With a sharp knife or bench scraper, cut ball of dough into 6 sections. Roll the dough into six 20-inch-long ropes. Cut the rope into 1 1/2-inch pieces to make bites.
Combine 9 cups of water and the baking soda in a large pot and bring to a rapid boil. Drop 8 to 10 pretzel bites into water and let boil for a quick 10 seconds. Remove with a slotted spoon or spatula and place onto the prepared baking sheet. Make sure the bites aren’t touching.
Brush beaten egg over each pretzel bite. Sprinkle with sea salt. Bake batches for 15 minutes each, or until golden brown. Remove from oven and serve with your favorite mustard or cheese sauce. Pretzel bites remain fresh for up to 3 days in an airtight container, though they will lose some softness.
Adapted from sallysbakingaddiction.com.
