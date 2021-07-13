Let’s cook more with fire. Yes, more charcoal grilling. We must maximize our outdoor time to eat smoky, easy meat and veg.
Shoot, with climate change accelerating at the moment, we may soon grill year-round. I know some folks that are so obsessed, though, they grill in the snow.
We cook a lot of burgers indoors on a fat-slicked iron skillet, and you can do that on a grill as well. But sometimes you want a smoky grilled burger. For that, a charcoal grill is best.
The next three recipes are golden. The first is Sam Sifton’s basic burger recipe from NY Times Cooking. The next is my own grilled cheeseburger recipe with a special dipping sauce. Just use Sifton’s basic recipe for the burger, then finish with my instructions.
Lastly, a fatty, smoky pork and fennel burger from genius Mark Bittman. It's astoundingly delicious. Try them all next grill session. Oh, and please do grill something green to accompany.
Sam Sifton’s basic burger
Use about 6 ounces of ground beef per patty, and choose meat that’s about 20% fat. Form the patties into 3/4-inch burgers, then make a deep depression in the center of each burger with your thumb. Season both sides of the burger aggressively with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Place burgers on a hot grill and cook, without moving, for about 3 minutes. Use a spatula to turn the hamburger over. If using cheese, lay slices on the meat. Continue to cook until the burgers are cooked through, another 3 to 4 minutes for medium rare.
Remove the burgers from the grill and allow to rest for a few minutes while you toast the buns. Top the burgers as you desire.
Josie’s grilled cheeseburger
- 1.5 pounds of 80/20 ground beef
- Half of a red onion, small dice
- Garlic powder, salt, pepper to liking
- 8 slices of American or extra sharp cheddar
- 8 slices of sourdough bread
- Hellman’s mayo to coat outside of bread
For the dipping sauce:
- 1/4 cup ketchup
- 1/4 cup yellow mustard
- 1/4 cup pickle relish
Make and cook burgers as instructed in Sifton’s recipe (recipe makes four patties). Addition instructions: Add the onions to the ground beef before forming. Mix well with both hands. Sprinkle with garlic powder, salt and pepper. Take off the grill when done.
Lay out the 8 pieces of sourdough, spreading the mayo on the back of each piece. Lay one piece of cheese on each slice. Place a cooked burger between two pieces of the bread, with the cheese touching each side of the burger.
Whisk dipping sauce ingredients in a small serving bowl. Set aside.
Grill the cheese burgers for 2-3 minutes on each side, until cheese is melted and bread looks toasty. Cut in half and serve with the dipping sauce. Happy dunking.
Mark Bittman’s pork-fennel burger
- 1 fennel bulb, trimmed and cut into large chunks
- 3 to 4 garlic cloves
- 2 ½ pounds boneless pork shoulder, with some of the fat, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 tablespoon fennel seeds
- 1 teaspoon caraway seeds (optional)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper, or more to taste
- Peeled orange slices to garnish (optional)
- Chopped olives to garnish (optional)
- Chopped parsley to garnish (optional)
- Chopped roasted red pepper to garnish (optional)
- Fennel slices, to garnish (optional)
If grilling or broiling, heat should be medium-high and rack about 4 inches from fire.
Put fennel and garlic into a food processor and pulse until just chopped; remove to a large bowl. Put pork fat in processor and grind until just chopped; add to bowl. Working in batches, process meat with fennel seeds, caraway, salt and pepper, until meat is just chopped. Be careful not to overprocess. Add to bowl and mix well. Shape mixture into 8 patties.
To broil or grill, cook about 5 minutes on each side, turning once after 4 or 5 minutes and again as necessary, 8 to 10 minutes total. For stovetop, heat a large skillet over medium heat for 2 or 3 minutes, then add patties; cook undisturbed for about 3 minutes, then rotate them so they brown evenly. When browned, turn. Total cooking time is about 10 minutes. They can remain ever-so-slightly pink in the center.
Garnish with peeled orange slices, chopped olives, chopped parsley, chopped roasted red pepper and fennel slices, to taste.
