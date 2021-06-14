I’m stuck on the strawberries. Stuck is a good thing when the season is ripe with these bursting beauties. They are perfect bites on their own, even for my chickens. They love the tops!
Remember the strawberry Dutch baby? And that spinach strawberry salad a few weeks ago, and the strawberry pie even more recently? So many recipes!
In fact, I did a quick search through the NY Times and here noted are some of the less common recipes I’ve seen: Strawberries in red wine, strawberry hand pies, churros with strawberry sauce, strawberry cassata, chiffon, and confiture.
Wow, I need to get cracking and first find out what those words even mean!
Today I present to you the no-bake custard. Really, you don’t have to turn the oven on.
This is essentially a posset, a British dessert that was originally a 15th century hot drink of milk curdled with ale, flavored with spices such as nutmeg, used as a remedy for colds.
I think you’ll love these velvety, not-too-sweet confections. You don’t even need the toppings, but they are divine.
No-bake lemon custards with strawberries
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 2/3 cup granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest (from 1 to 2 lemons)
- Pinch of fine sea salt
- 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice (from 2 to 3 lemons)
Strawberry topping:
- 1 cup sliced strawberries
- 1 to 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
Optional for serving:
- Freshly ground black pepper or sumac
- Ribboned fresh basil
- Balsamic glaze
In a medium saucepan, combine cream, sugar, lemon zest and salt over medium-high heat. Bring to simmer, stirring frequently to dissolve sugar. Simmer vigorously until mixture thickens slightly, about 4 to 5 minutes.
Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice. Let sit until mixture has cooled slightly and a skin forms on top, about 20 minutes.
Stir mixture then strain through fine-mesh strainer into a measuring cup with a spout; discard zest. Pour mixture evenly into four ramekins or small bowls.
Refrigerate, uncovered, until set — at least 3 hours.
As the custards chill, prepare the strawberry topping: Toss strawberries and sugar in a small mixing bowl. Let fruit macerate at room temperature for 30 minutes to 1 hour, until the sugar is dissolved.
To serve, top each lemon custard with some strawberry topping, black pepper, basil, and balsamic glaze. Serves 4.
Adapted from Melissa Clark, The New York Times.
