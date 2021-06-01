You know me: I don’t have a sweet tooth, especially for fruity pies.
But when a fruit is in season, you go for it hard. Why? Because the flavor is intense, the deepest and most authentic it will ever be all year — not a watered down vaguely familiar version of itself.
Take some time to reintroduce yourself to the common strawberry. Not fake-strawberry-flavored ice cream, donuts, candy or milk but the juicy real deal.
I came across this strawberry pie recipe in time for my Memorial Day weekend family reunion picnic, and you’ll get it just after. But plan on this beauty for the rest of the summer at any gathering of friends or family. Recipes for the filling, crust and whipped cream are included.
This is easy, folks. If you don’t have the time, just get a store-bought crust (I used graham cracker) and a tub of Cool Whip. But the homemade versions of both are mind-blowing.
Keep in mind, you can sub or mix any berries. And try to make sure the pie has plenty of time to set in the fridge, preferably overnight.
Last tip: Sharpen your chef’s knife before cutting into this baby.
Cheers to seasonal strawberry bounty.
Fresh strawberry pie
Crust:
Store-bought or the following:
- 6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/3 cup cold vegetable shortening
- 1/4 cup ice water
Plan ahead: Place shortening in the refrigerator until very cold. Fill a small glass with ice water and refrigerate. Chop butter in to 1/4-inch pieces and refrigerate.
Make dough: When shortening is cold, line a counter with parchment paper. Set aside.
Place flour, sugar and salt in food processor fitted with a steel blade. Pulse a few times to mix. (If mixing by hand, place ingredients in a large bowl.) Add chilled shortening and cold butter. Pulse 8 to 10 times, until the mixture looks like coarse crumbs and most of the butter is the size of peas with a few larger pieces. (If mixing by hand, cut butter and shortening into dry ingredients with a pastry cutter or 2 forks.)
With the machine running, pour 1/4 cup (no more) chilled water down the feed tube then pulse just until the dough is moistened and sticks together. (If mixing by hand, sprinkle water over mixture and fold in using a rubber spatula.)
Take care to handle the dough as little as possible in this step and the following. Dump dough out onto prepared parchment paper and press together until it sticks together into a ball, adding up to 1 additional tablespoon water if dough will not come together.
Press dough into an even disc, about 8 inches across (it does not need to be perfect). Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours up to 2 days (best if overnight).
Roll dough: Line counter with parchment paper, at least 16 inches wide. Add dough to center of parchment and place another piece of parchment on top. Roll dough out onto parchment paper, rolling from the center to the edges to form a 12-inch circle.
Remove top piece of parchment. Place your dominant hand under the dough and hold the pie plate (or quiche pan) with your other hand on top. Quickly flip the pie plate over in order to place the dough into the pie pan, parchment side up. Before removing parchment, press dough evenly into pie pan. Remove parchment and smooth dough up the sides of pie pan. Cut off any overhanging dough around the edges.
Flute the edges or create whatever edge design you prefer. Immediately cover the pie with foil or plastic wrap and refrigerate for 45 minutes.
To bake pie with filling: Proceed to fill the unbaked pie shell and bake the pie according to your recipe directions. I cover the edges for about 30 minutes of the baking time because pie edges bake more quickly than the rest of the pie and can burn easily.
Strawberry glaze and filling
- 3 pounds strawberries, hulled, divided
- 1/2 cup water
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 pinch salt
- 3 tablespoons strawberry gelatin (powdered Jell-O)
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
Add 1 1/2 cups roughly chopped strawberries (use the least attractive ones) and 1/2 cup water to a blender and puree until smooth, scraping down sides as needed.
Add puree to a small saucepan along with cornstarch, sugar and a pinch of salt; whisk to dissolve the cornstarch. Cook over medium high heat, stirring constantly, until reduced and thickened to the consistency of spreadable jam. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in Jell-O and lemon juice. Cool to room temperature. Set aside.
Slice remainder of strawberries in half and any extra-large strawberries into quarters. Add all of the strawberries to cooled glaze and stir until evenly coated.
Transfer to the cooled pie shell. Refrigerate for 3 hours or until set, best if overnight. Serve with fresh whipping cream.
Whipped cream
- 1 teaspoon unflavored gelatin (optional)
- 1 1/2 tablespoons water (optional)
- 1 cup cold heavy whipping cream
- 3 tablespoons powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Optional for stabilized whipped cream: Add unflavored gelatin to a microwave safe bowl then pour the cold water over top; let stand for 5 minutes. Microwave for 10 seconds. Stir the mixture, then set aside to cool. Add heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract to a large mixing bowl. Whip using an electric hand mixer just until soft peaks form.
Turn the mixer to low and slowly pour in the gelatin mixture. Mix until well combined then increase the speed to medium and continue mixing until stiff peaks form.
Transfer whipped cream to a piping bag fitted with a large tip. You can pipe the stabilized whipped cream onto the strawberry pie at any point after it’s set and continue to refrigerate. The beauty of stabilized whipped cream is it will hold its shape indefinitely. If using regular whipped cream, top the pie just before serving.
Adapted from carlsbadcravings.com
