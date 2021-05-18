Farmers markets are open for business, and the bounty will be stunning this year.
I’m not a fan of cooked spinach, but I could eat the raw stuff all day in a spinach strawberry salad. It’s a classic, and I try to keep it simple. My sister-in-law throws this together for family gatherings, and it’s always a hit. The balance of sweet, sour, tangy and crunchy is irresistible.
To accompany, try my favorite savory bagel flavor: rosemary garlic. Don’t forget the cream cheese. You can make this salad ahead by layering in your container, with the wetter ingredients on the bottom on up to the spinach. Keep the dressing in a small jar and shake when ready to serve, as it will separate. Toss, dress and you’re set.
And don’t forget the caramelized pecans. You may be able to find a bag at the store, but make them yourself in huge batches for snacking. This recipe works for any kind of nut. Go nuts, people.
Happy salad-making.
Strawberry spinach salad
- 10 ounces fresh baby spinach or half spring mix
- 1 quart strawberries, hulled and halved, or quartered if large
- 3 clementine oranges (such as Cuties brand)
- 1/3 small red onion, very thinly sliced
- 1 recipe caramelized pecans (chopped after caramelizing, recipe below)
Poppyseed dressing:
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup white vinegar
- 2 tablespoons orange juice (may substitute 1 tablespoon vinegar)
- 1 1/2 tablespoons poppy seeds
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground mustard
- 1 teaspoon dried minced onions
- 1/2 teaspoon each dried basil, pepper
I like to keep this salad simple, but you might enjoy adding these ingredients:
- 1 large avocado, sliced or chopped
- 3/4 cup chopped rotisserie chicken
- 3/4 English cucumber, sliced and quartered
- 3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 1/2 cup roasted, salted sunflower seeds
Add all of the dressing ingredients to a medium bowl and whisk to combine or add to a Mason jar, cover and shake. Adjust to taste if desired; add sugar for a sweeter taste or vinegar for a tangier taste, 1 teaspoon at a time. Refrigerate while you prepare the salad ingredients, then whisk/shake again before drizzling over salad.
Prepare caramelized nuts according to recipe directions below.
When ready to serve, toss all of the salad ingredients together in a large bowl. You can either drizzle with desired amount of dressing and toss to combine, or if you expect leftovers, drizzle individual salad servings with dressing.
Adapted from carlsbadcravings.com.
Caramelized pecans
- 1 cup nuts
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)
Heat a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat and add nuts, sugar, butter and cinnamon. Stir constantly with a rubber heatproof spatula for approximately 3 to 5 minutes until the nuts are evenly coated in the melted sugar/butter.
Immediately transfer nuts to parchment paper and immediately separate using forks, or let the nuts harden together and break them apart with your fingers once cooled. The nuts and coating will harden in 5 to 7 minutes.
Rosemary garlic bagels
Use earlier dough recipe (Globe, April 28) but add a teaspoon of garlic powder and a teaspoon of dried rosemary to the dough. Once boiled and covered in egg wash, sprinkle more garlic powder, dried rosemary and sea salt flakes on bagels before baking.
